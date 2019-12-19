LAKE CITY — Bernice Paul is the proud owner of a new mattress from Art Van in Cadillac.
She was nominated by her son, Allen Paul, who describes his mother as a “hero‘ and says that she “has always been there with a kind word.‘ Bernice works with her son at his mechanic shop answering phones and doing paperwork. She tries to help him however she can so that he can keep working undisturbed.
Bernice has been through a lot over the past several years. She lost her husband, Allen, 15 years ago. Then she was injured in a car accident in which she was not at fault. Her leg was broken and her foot was crushed in the accident. Bernice explains that she was “laid up‘ for two months after the accident. After much therapy, Bernice can now walk without any support and is quite agile.
Bernice was also diagnosed with cancer in 2013. Her battle with cancer subjected her to eight chemotherapy treatments and 28 radiation treatment sessions. Bernice is a fighter, and she won her battle with cancer. She explains that her last checkup was in January of this year.
Bernice says, “It’s nice to get rid of this bed that I’ve lived with through all these tragedies.‘ Bernice’s current mattress is about 20 years old. She says it is “lumpy‘ and that it sags in the middle like a hammock. She said that when she would turn over, she would end up rolling back into the sag in the middle of the mattress.
Thanks to her son and to Art Van, Bernice now has a new mattress fitted specifically for her. Alex DiCicco, sleep specialist at Art Van, said that there is a whole process to fitting a customer with a mattress. Art Van’s “rest test‘ uses a special mattress that is equipped with sensors to determine where pressure points are and what kind of support is needed.
The “rest test‘ takes about four minutes. It takes 1,000 measurements and performs a statistical analysis to determine which mattresses are best for each customer. After the “rest test‘ and a few questions, DiCicco helped Bernice find the perfect mattress for her.
Lois Strzynski, store manager at Art Van, said that Art Van has participated in the “Believe Wish‘ program every year since first coming to Cadillac in 2016. She says, “Sleep is what heals your body and the mind.‘
Bernice will have her new mattress delivered to her house so she can enjoy better, more refreshing sleep. She says, “It’s going to be a blessing. When I get my new mattress I’m going to lay out and not roll back.‘
