LAKE CITY — A 44-year-old Lake City woman was sentenced Tuesday for a drug-dealing conviction in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Jennifer Dawn Maddox was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 44 days credit for a guilty plea to delivery or manufacture of a schedule 4 narcotic, Suboxone for her connection with an incident on July 25 in Lake City. As part of the plea, a second delivery or manufacture of a schedule 4 narcotic, Suboxone, a charge of furnishing contraband to jail prisoners and the habitual offender third offense notice were dismissed at sentencing.
Also, as part of her September plea agreement, Maddox was to give truthful testimony against a co-defendant in this case.
She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
