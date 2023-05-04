LAKE CITY — One hundred pets in Missaukee County have new homes thanks to Marilyn Keelean.
The Lake City resident has sponsored 100 pet adoptions at the Missaukee Humane Society in the last seven years. This means she has paid for part or all of the adoption fee to help families bring a new furry friend home.
After retiring from the military, Keelean said she had nothing else to do and decided to help some four-legged friends.
“I said, where can I go where they won’t fire me the next day and I love animals, so this was my best choice,” she said.
Keelean’s support for the animal shelter goes beyond helping with adoptions. Missaukee Humane Society Executive Director Kyle Musselman said Keelean has helped spay and neuter lots of animals and performed other odd jobs around the shelter for decades.
“A lot of people in the animal welfare field will tell you that if you’re in this line of work for five years, it’s a lifetime,” he said. “Every day it can be gruesome. The cases we see can be heartbreaking, so Marilyn has a lot of dedication to animals and I think people as well. To have someone with that much dedication, it’s meant a great deal to us.”
Keelean’s love for animals started at a young age. With her father being the family’s lone breadwinner, she said they didn’t have any pets growing up. However, her family did have chickens, ducks, a cow and a horse.
“I like when the animals come up to you,” she said. “They were your friends and you took care of them as your friend.”
Out of high school, Keelean said she joined to military and once again couldn’t have any pets. Her military career took her to 17 different areas, including Iceland and parts of Europe.
Keelean said one of her favorite assignments took her to Germany. While there, she helped at a community center for Vietnamese families.
She didn’t stop helping people after retiring from the military. Keelean volunteered at Mercy Hospital for 30 years before it become Munson. She helped all over the hospital, including in surgery and home care.
When Keelean isn’t helping people or animals at the shelter, she is taking care of some at home. Keelean said she turned part of her home into a cat rehabilitation lounge, where the animals could learn to socialize before coming to the shelter.
She also cares for her own cat, named Big Bad John.
“In one year, I live trapped 16 stray cats,” she said. “After I had them for about a month or so and they were nice to you, then I’d bring them over here and the shelter does the rest.”
At the shelter, Keelean said she spends lots of time with the older animals. Many of the adoptions she has sponsored involved animals that have been at the shelter for a while.
“A shelter is no life for an animal,” Musselman said. “(Adoption) allows them to become a beloved family member.”
Keelean has also given animals a place to rest after they’ve passed away. She currently has a state-approved animal cemetery, where she has laid to rest 13 animals.
“It was very important because you took care of them all that time, and you want them to go to sleep in a nice area, just like you’d want your family member to do,” she said.
Though people don’t know Keelean helped cover their adoption fee, she knows who they are through the shelter’s Facebook posts. Seeing these people’s happy faces is what Keelean said thrills her the most.
“It makes me feel like I’ve found my purpose in life,” she said.
When looking back at all the adoptions she has played a role in, Keelean said it’s a wonderful feeling knowing 100 animals got their forever home. As she continues helping at the shelter, Keelean said she hopes to encourage more people to consider adopting whether it’s in Missaukee or elsewhere.
“Animals are so important and they’ve got to be taken care of because if we don’t nobody will,” she said.
