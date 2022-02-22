LAKE CITY — A 12-year-old Lake City youth was airlifted from a private residence in West Branch Township after a snowmobile crash Monday.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said deputies were dispatched Monday to a private residence on Packingham Road, east of 7 Mile Road, in West Branch Township, to a report of a snowmobile crash. Yancer said the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. and involved a 13-year-old Lake City youth who was driving a snowmobile while towing the 12-year-old.
Yancer said the 12-year-old was in an ice fishing sled, which is used in the transport of gear on and off the ice. The shed was towed by a rope behind the snowmobile when the rope snapped. He said the ice fishing sled then either hit a tree or the 12-year-old hit his head on the ground. Regardless, Yancer said the 12-year-old patient was airlifted, per protocol for any incident involving a head injury.
Yancer also said the 13-year-old driving the snowmobile didn’t see the 12-year-old he was towing crash, but heard it and saw the aftermath of it.
“They were just riding around on the private property. It appears to just be an accident,” Yancer said.
Yancer said the helicopter landed on the private property to airlift the 12-year-old around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Once the helicopter departed from the scene, Yancer said it would be cleared.
