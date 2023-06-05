LAKE CITY — Lake City United Methodist Church’s annual bike rodeo is back.
The 10th annual bike rodeo is scheduled for Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at the church. It is located at 301 John St. in Lake City.
Adults are asked to accompany their children to the rodeo to sign a release form. Children will need to bring a bike to have inspected before participating in the rodeo’s safety course.
“The rodeo is educational for parents, and it keeps our kids and community safe,” said event co-organizer Jackie Soltman.
Soltman said they received an $800 grant through the Missaukee Community Foundation to purchase 69 new bike helmets. These helmets were ordered by the Wexford Missaukee Child Protection Council.
Combined with some leftover helmets from last year, she said they’ll have around 120 new bike helmets to give out to kids. Michigan State Police troopers will help measure kids’ heads and ensure their new helmets fit properly.
“They’ve never been worn,” she said. “Everybody gets a helmet whether they need it or not.”
After their heads are measured, Soltman said the kids will be able to select from a pile of helmets based on their measurements. As a health precaution, once a kid selects and places a helmet on their head, Soltman said they have to take that helmet.
Parents and their kids will then watch a safety video inside the church. Soltman said the eight-minute clip will review the rules of the road and discuss bike safety while riding along streets. Another MSP trooper will be available for questions.
Vendors will be set up to hand out educational material to parents. Soltman said they’ll have representatives from the Child Protection Council, Early Head Start, Oasis Family Resource Center and the District Health Department No. 10.
After the helmet fitting and educational video, the activities will move outside. Soltman said kids need to bring a bike to participate in the rodeo’s safety course.
These bikes will be inspected by volunteers to ensure the tires, seat, chain, and handlebar are in good working condition. Minor repairs will be made if possible.
If a bike is deemed beyond repair, Soltman said the kid will be given a new bike. Due to limited supplies, she said they will have to be selective when giving out new bikes.
Kids will then move onto the bike safety course. Cones provided by the Missaukee County Road Commission and Lake City Superintendent Raymond Vasser are being used for the course.
Soltman said the kids will ride through six stations that’ll teach them about hand signals, how to turn corners, how to safely cross a street, what direction to ride on the side of roads, and what to do when approaching a stop, yield and railroad sign. A law enforcement officer will be present to help with the course.
Kids will be given lanyards that’ll be checked off once they finish each stage of the course. Soltman said they’ll receive a goodie bag with coupons to Tasty Treat and a certificate of completion. Kids can go through the course as many times as they like.
While that’s going on, Soltman said Missaukee County Undersheriff Aaron Kearns will be doing fingerprinting with the kids. Lunch is also being provided thanks to Roger’s grocery store. This will include a hot dog, chips, and drinks.
A new event coming to the rodeo will be a child car seat safety check station. Soltman said a technician will see if the parent’s car or booster seat is roadworthy. If not, she said they’ll provide a new one and install it into the car.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.