Lake City's annual car cruise and show returns Aug. 11 and 12

LAKE CITY — Lake City will be the place to be on Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12 as the Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual car cruise and show returns for its 28th year.
The car cruise will take place on Friday, Aug. 11, at the Missaukee County Road Commission, starting at 6 p.m. Chamber Director Dawn Kaminski said the cruise will take off at 7 p.m.
Participants will take off from the Road Commission through downtown Lake City before turning right onto Kelly Road. From Kelly Road, participants will then turn right onto LaChance Road and go all the way to M-42.
After turning right on M-42, participants will go through several side streets, passing Goose Lake and Missaukee County Park. The cruise will then make its way back to the Road Commission.
During the cruise, Kaminski said they’ll also be doing a poker run where the person with the best hand will receive a prize. Trophies are also being awarded at the cruise. These include best chrome, best make out car and loudest exhaust.
There’ll also be an opportunity to win a prize through the cruise’s 50/50 raffle.
The car show will take place in downtown Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kaminski said they average around 200 cars at the show.
Registration can be done in person or online. Preregistration for the show is $15 until Aug. 11 and $20 on the day of the show. The first 100 to sign up will receive a dash plaque and goodie bag.
One of the new things coming to this year’s show is a special VW car group. Kaminski said they plan to have the group set up their VWs in the Willard Lot next to Hammer’s during the show.
Two new trophies will be introduced, including best VW, bug or buggy and best off-road VW, bug or buggy.
“This is something we can probably look at doing again going forward through the years,” she said. “So if there’s a certain group that wants to come in, we could set aside a certain area for that particular group.”
Local vendors, music and trivia will be at the park during the show. Kaminski said they’ll also have kids’ activities such as bubble gum blowing and hula hoop contests.
“The goal is to get the younger kids involved to carry on events like this in the future,” she said.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tasty Treat’s annual Kids’ Cardboard Box Car Show will take place. Trophy categories for the kids’ show include community choice, most creative and most realistic. She said award winners will receive ice cream coupons.
The car show itself will include a variety of trophies. Kaminski said they are giving a prize to the top 40 cars at the show. Cash prizes are being given out to the best of show modified and original. Those in the modern muscle categories can earn a trophy in best paint, best under the hood and best overall.
Special awards include people’s choice, sheriff’s department choice, Lake Missaukee Area Fire Department’s choice, Missaukee County Road Commission choice, Chamber’s choice, Classic Chevrolet choice and kids’ choice.
Kaminski said kids who vote for their favorite cars will receive a participation gift.
Weather and volunteers are two concerns for this year’s show. Kaminski said they’re hoping for better weather than last year’s show to bring out more people.
Volunteers will be needed to guide cars to their parking spots along Main Street prior to the show. Those interested can contact the Chamber at (231) 839-4969.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.