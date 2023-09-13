Lake City's Festival of the Pines returns Sept. 15-16

LAKE CITY — The Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Festival of the Pines is back this weekend.
The festival is set for Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16 with events and activities taking place across downtown Lake City.
Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dawn Kaminski said pair of new events coming to the festival this year include a chainsaw wood carving contest and an axe-throwing booth by Skeggox from Cadillac. These activities will take place in the Willard Lot to the left of Hammer’s Pub and Grub.
Towards the end of the wood carving contest, she said one or two items will be auctioned off. The contest will occur on both Friday and Saturday, while the axe-throwing booth will be set up on Saturday.
The Prince and Princess of the Pines contest is returning on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at the city park. This contest will feature Missaukee County students dressed up as lumberjacks and lumberjills. The lumberjack and lumberjill children’s parade will follow the contest, starting at 1 p.m. Kaminski said parade participants will also be dressed in lumberjack or lumberjill attire.
There is no application necessary to participate in the parade.
“They just have to show up,” she said.
One new event for kids being introduced this year is the greased pig contest. Kaminski said kids will earn a prize if they’re able to catch the greased pig. This activity will take place at the Willard Lot, starting at 2 p.m.
“Hopefully it brings more people out during the day, especially families, to the downtown area,” she said.
Other events scheduled for Saturday include the Blazing Arrow’s archery tournament, a chili cook-off, a euchre tournament and a paint and party event. The beverage tent is also returning, with live entertainment on Friday and Saturday.
Multiple organizations will be hosting fundraisers or raffles during the festival. The Missaukee District Library is holding a used book sale on both Friday and Saturday, while the Missaukee Conservation District is hosting a native sale and free workshop on Saturday.
Also on Saturday, the Lake City Women’s Club is hosting a basket raffle from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the city park and the Lake City Area Senior Center is having a baked potato sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m at the center.
A 32-inch Blackstone griddle and a $100 meat package from Roger’s are being raffled off during the festival, with tickets going for $5. Proceeds from the raffle to go to the chamber for next year’s Festival of the Pines.
After the raffle, the festival will conclude with a contest. Awards being given out include Best Dressed Lumberiack Couple, Queen of the Tent (Lumberiack Lady), Largest Beer Gut and Best Lumberiack Gear.
The chamber is looking for volunteers and sponsorships for this year’s festival. Chamber Executive Director Dawn Kaminski said sponsorships have been down, but hopes to see more as the festival approaches.
“It always seems to work out in the long run, but the sponsorships aren’t there like they’ve been in the past,” she said.
Volunteers will be asked to sell tickets and festival merchandise. Those 21 and older may be asked to help serve beer in the beverage tent. Those interested in volunteering can contact the Chamber at (231) 839-4969.
2023 Festival of the Pines Tentative Schedule
Friday, Sept. 15
• Library Used Book Sale
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Missaukee District Library
• Chainsaw Wood Carving Contest
9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Willard Lot next to Hammer's Pub and Grub
• Beverages in event tent with live music from 2nd Hand Band (admission $5, must be 21 or older to enter)
7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Downtown Lake City Park
Saturday, Sept. 16
• Lumberjack Breakfast (suggested $8 donation, 10 and under eat free)
7 - 11 a.m.
Event tent in the Downtown Lake City Park
• Craft Venders
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Downtown Lake City Park
• Library Used Book Sale
9 a.m. - noon
Missaukee District Library
• Missaukee Conservation District native plant sale and free workshop
10 - 11 a.m.
101 S. Main Street next to Bowright Whiskey Company
• Chainsaw Wood Carving Contest, followed by auction
9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Downtown Lake City Park
• Skegogg Axe Throwing Booth
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Willard Lot next to Hammer's Pub and Grub
• Lake City Women's Club Basket Raffle
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Downtown Lake City Park
• Blazing Arrow's Archery Tournament ($15 per competitor)
10 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. start time
Maple Grove Park
• Lake City Area Senior Center baked potato sale
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
120 E. John St.
• Prince and Princess of the Pines Contest
11 a.m. - noon
Downtown Lake City Park Stage
• Lumberjack and lumberjill children's parade
1 - 2 p.m.
Starting at the Downtown Lake City Park
• Euchre Tournament ($15 per person, register at Chamber office at 112 John St.)
1 p.m.
Event tent in Downtown Lake City Park
• Chili Cook-off
1 - 3 p.m.
Event Tent in Downtown Lake City Park
• Children's sawdust dig and activities
2 p.m.
Downtown Lake City Park
• Greased Pig Contest
2 p.m.
Willard Lot next to Hammer's Pub and Grub
• Paint 'N' Party ($40 per person)
3 - 4:30 p.m.
Event Tent in Downtown Lake City Park
• Performance by Jessie Lee Jones
5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
Event Tent in Downtown Lake City Park
• Beverages in event tent with live music from 2nd Hand Band (admission $5, must be 21 or older to enter)
8 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.
Downtown Lake City Park
• Grill Package Ticket Pull
10 p.m.
Event tent in Downtown Lake City Park
• Fun Content
10 p.m.
Event tent in Downtown Lake City Park
Sunday, September 17
• Lumberjack Breakfast (suggested $8 donation, 10 and under eat free)
7 - 11 a.m.
Event tent in the Downtown Lake City Park
