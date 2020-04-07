Lake City's GFITN downsized to only fireworks due to pandemic

LAKE CITY — Last week the Mesick Mushroom Festival was canceled due to COVID-19 and the pandemic has altered another local summer festival.
On Monday, via its Facebook page, the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce announced it would be altering the Greatest Fourth in the North after the event committee and the chamber board of directors made the "heartbreaking decision" to downsize the festival. What that means, is the festival will no longer have any events other than the fireworks display over Lake Missaukee at dusk on Saturday, July 4.
Even that, however, could change, according to the post.
Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce Michelle Reichert said she has seen so many good things happening within the community including people stepping forward to help each other out. With that in mind, she said downsizing the event to only the fireworks display is one way the chamber can do its part to assure the town, its residents and visitors are safe.
Chamber board trustee Duane Baldwin said when the pandemic first hit canceling the event wasn't brought up, but that quickly changed. Those discussions started two weeks ago, according to Baldwin.
Once that discussion started, it ranged from how much of the event should be held to canceling it outright. In the end, Baldwin said the only thing the chamber board could commit to was the fireworks.
While there also is potential for the fireworks to be canceled, Baldwin said there isn't a date set for that decision to made and it will be at least 30 days before the topic is revisited.
The chamber's Facebook post on Monday stated, "On behalf of our chamber board, committee members, and administrative team, we are deeply saddened that during this unprecedented uncertainty, this decision is not just a necessary and right step, it is the only step. As we were monitoring the COVID-19 crisis over these last several weeks, our ultimate goal of keeping our community as safe as possible during this shutdown and uncertainties of this virus."
With the festival relying on local businesses and chamber members for sponsorships, the post said in light of the economic impact this pandemic is having it didn't make sense to ask these businesses and entities for money. For those sponsors who have already committed money, the chamber's post requested they consider using it to help fund the fireworks display or future events such as the classic car cruise or the Festival of the Pines.
The chamber also will offer refunds if the sponsor opts not to support those other events.
"On behalf of all of us, we share a common feeling of disappointment about this necessary cancellation. We know the festival will emerge from this challenging moment, and we are eager to see you all in July 2021, when we will celebrate our annual community event together again," the post said. "We will continue to communicate our decision to neighbors, annual visitors, including Michigan Festivals and the public media. We will ensure that the many volunteers and sponsors are contacted directly in the coming days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.