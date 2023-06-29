LAKE CITY — Lake City’s annual Greatest Fourth in the North festival has finally returned.
This year’s festival opens in a week on Friday, June 30, and runs through Tuesday, July 4, with events and activities set to be scattered throughout the Lake City area.
Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce Director Dawn Kaminski said this year they are holding several new and returning family-friendly events as organizers focus on getting youth more involved with the Chamber.
“We need them to carry on the events that have been here for years,” she said. “We want them to get involved and potentially take over down the road.”
One concern Kaminski has going into the festival is volunteers. Like with every Chamber event, she said they are looking for people to help out, even if it’s for one- or two-hour shifts.
Those interested in volunteering can reach out to the Chamber in person or call (231) 839-4969 to sign up for a time slot.
“They can volunteer in the city park at the information booth or they can volunteer at the (July 3) concert because we need volunteers there,” she said. “At the concert, they’d help with taking money and putting on wristbands.”
“With the manpower we have as far as our board and myself and Dawn (Hatcher), there’s just not enough of us to cover everything. Spots need to be filled to help facilitate all those events to make them great events.”
The festival will kick off at noon on June 30 at the city park. Kaminski said they’ll have food and activities for people to enjoy. The Native Amusements Carnival will open for its first day at 3 p.m. and run until 10 p.m.
One of the festival’s new activities will be geared toward high schoolers. Kaminski said they are holding a king and queen contest on Friday, starting at 12:30 p.m.
The winners will get a $100 cash prize, receive a ticket to the July 3 music concert and have the opportunity to ride in the Chamber float during Lake City’s Fourth of July parade. Those interested in participating can call the Chamber.
“We wanted to reach out to the older group, the high schoolers, for an event for them to get more involved,” Kaminski said.
Another new event being introduced this year is the Country Stars and Stripes concert on July 3. Kaminski said KayLyn Pace will open the concert at 6 p.m., followed by Sweet Tea Trio and Dalton Dover.
This event will take place at the Lake City Athletic Complex. General admission tickets cost $30, while VIP tickets cost $55. Kaminski said those with VIP tickets will be able to enter the concert earlier, have closer parking and seating and receive a free concert T-shirt.
Friends for Students of LC Schools will receive $5 of every ticket sold to help purchase clothing, school supplies and other items for Lake City students. The concession stand will be open to support the Lake City Athletic Boosters Club.
While there are other musical performances throughout the week, Kaminski said the three concert acts are all up-and-coming acts. She also said it’s also an opportunity for the Chamber to support a pair of nonprofits.
Another pair of new events include a pie eating contest on July 1 and a hot dog contest on July 2. Both events will take place at the city park at 12:30 p.m. and feature a kids and adults category.
“Hopefully with a couple of those other new events coming out, we’ll get more families,” Kaminski said. “Once again, that’s the whole thing is getting the younger teenagers involved and maybe they’ll want to volunteer for something.”
One event is returning after a short hiatus. Kaminski said they are having a beach volleyball tournament on July 1 in honor of Terry Thompson. Thompson was heavily involved with Lake City Schools and founded the tournament in 1980.
Thompson passed away from cancer in 2004 and his family maintained the tournament until 2019. Lake City Area Schools counselor Steve Wheeler is bringing the tournament back after the Thompson family handed it off to him.
Registration for the tournament is open on the Chamber’s website until the day of the tournament. Those interested in volunteering for the event can contact Wheeler at (989) 272-3780 or email him at swheeler@groundedtheraoynetwork.com.
“Proceeds from this year’s event for the volleyball are going to the senior class of 2024 and the Terry Thompson Scholarship Fund,” Kaminski said.
The carnival will run throughout the entire duration of the festival. Kaminski said they will be set up in the Lake City Middle/High School parking lot. She said this year they are looking to set up more rides geared towards teenagers and older students.
While events are going on, food trucks, vendors and free musical performances will be happening in the Lake City park in the afternoon and evening every day.
Several churches and local organizations will be hosting different events and activities. These include bounce houses with the Lake City Area Fire Department, a breakfast at the Missaukee Conservation District, a yard sale at the Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church and a book sale at the Missaukee District Library.
Different musical acts and vendors will be featured at the city park throughout the week.
The festival’s annual kids’ day is set for July 3. Kaminski said they’ll start with the kids’ parade at 9:30 a.m. This will be followed by a pair of magic shows and craft activities in the afternoon.
The first annual corn hole tournament will take place at 10 a.m. on July 3. Registration will open at 9 a.m. and cost $50 per team. Proceeds and donations will go towards supporting the Lake City baseball team.
The grand parade will take place on July 4 at 10 a.m. Kaminski said applications to participate in the parade are available at the Chamber.
Kaminski said they are also looking for people to participate in the boat parade along Lake Missaukee. At 8 p.m., participants will meet at the city docks to register and then set sail on the lake.
The festival will conclude with the annual firework show at dusk over Lake Missaukee and a drawing for a 2023 Camaro 1SS Coupe. Tickets for the car are $20 and can be found at the Chamber and other locations around Lake City.
The first-place winner gets the car, second place gets a Traeger Pellet Grill package valued at $1,000 and third place gets a one-fourth beef package valued at $600.
The drawing will take place at the city park and you don’t need to be present to win.
Friday, June 30
• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m: Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church Giant Yard Sale at 5804 W. Houghton Lake Road.
• 8 a.m. to 10 p.m: Food vendors at the Lake City Park parking lot
• Noon to 4 p.m: Food and fun at the Lake City Park event tent.
The Lake City Area Senior Center will be in the tent with goodies by donation. The New Life Free Methodist Church will be offering hot dogs, chips and pop for a $5 donation.
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m: Ardis Missaukee District Library July Book Sale
• 12:30 p.m: King & Queen Contest at the Lake City Park stage
• 3 to 10 p.m: Native Amusements Carnival at the Lake City Middle and High School parking lot. $25 for wristbands.
• Musical performances at the Lake City Park free stage:
4:30 to 5:30 p.m: Samantha Crawford
6 to 7 p.m: Raylin Vance
8 to 10 p.m: Derailed
Saturday, July 1
• 7 to 11 a.m: Missaukee Conservation Club Pancake Breakfast at 1431 N Morey Road. $7 per person, under 10 free.
• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m: Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church Giant Yard Sale at 5804 W. Houghton Lake Road.
• 9 a.m. to noon: Ardis Missaukee District Library July Book Sale
• 10 a.m. to 10 p.m: GFITN Event Tent with food vendors at the Lake City Park parking lot.
• 10 a.m. to 10 p.m: Arts & Crafts Show at the Willard Lot next to Hammer’s Pub and Grub in downtown Lake City.
• 11 a.m. to 10 p.m: Native Amusements Carnival at the Lake City Middle and High School parking lot. $25 for wristbands
• Lake City Beach Volleyball Tournament: The Terry Thompson Legacy at the Missaukee County Park.
4v4 Recreation Tournament runs from noon to 4 p.m. and the 2v2 Competitive Tournament goes from 5 to 9 p.m.
• 12:30 to 1:30 p.m: Pie Eating Contest at Lake City Park free stage.
• 2 to 4 p.m: Steak-O (BINGO) at the Lake City Eagles 3884
• 6 p.m: Racing at the Merritt Speedway, located at 4430 E. Houghton Lake Rd.
• Musical performances at the Lake City Park free stage:
5 to 7 p.m: Sam Cronkhite
8 to 10 p.m: Meg Gunia
Sunday, July 2
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m: Bouncers and more with the Lake City Area Fire Department, located across the road from Ez Mart/Mobil gas station at the corner of Main Street and Park Street.
• 10 a.m. to 10 p.m: GFITN Event Tent with food vendors at the Lake City Park parking lot.
• 10 a.m. to 10 p.m: Arts & Crafts Show at the Willard Lot next to Hammer’s Pub and Grub in downtown Lake City.
• Noon to 10 p.m: Native Amusements Carnival at the Lake City Middle and High School parking lot. $25 for wristbands.
• 12:30 to 1:30 p.m: Hot Dog Eating Contest at the Lake City Park free stage.
• 2 to 4 p.m: Paintn’ Party at the GFITN Event Tent.
• 6 p.m: Racing at the Merritt Speedway, located at 4430 E. Houghton Lake Rd.
• Musical performances at the Lake City Park free stage:
5 to 8 p.m: Zeke Clemons
8:30 to 10 p.m: Levi Britton
Monday, July 3
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m: Kids day
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m: Ardis Missaukee District Library July Book Sale
• Kids’ Parade: Line begins at 9 a.m. at the circle drive of the Lake City High School.
Parade starts at 9:30 a.m. Kids will proceed west of Russell Street across Main Street to Front Street, then south on Front Street and end at the Lake City Park.
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m: Bouncers and more with the Lake City Area Fire Department, located across the road from Ez Mart/Mobil gas station at the corner of Main Street and Park Street.
• 10 a.m. to 10 p.m: GFITN Event Tent with food vendors at the Lake City Park parking lot.
• 10 a.m. to 10 p.m: Arts & Crafts Show at the Willard Lot next to Hammer’s Pub and Grub in downtown Lake City.
• First annual corn hole tournament at the Maple Grove Park. Registration starts 9 a.m., tournament begins at 10 a.m.
• Animal Magic shows at 10 a.m. and noon at the Lake City Park free stage.
• Noon to 10 p.m: Native Amusements Carnival at the Lake City Middle and High School parking lot. $25 for wristbands.
• 2 p.m: A 2 Magic Show at the Lake City Park free stage.
• 3 to 4 p.m: Kids Color and Smile at the event tent.
• 6 p.m: Racing at the Merritt Speedway, located at 4430 E. Houghton Lake Rd.
• 5 p.m: Country Stars and Stripes Concert at the Lake City Athletic Complex. Gates open at 5 p.m., VIP ticket holders may enter early. Admission is $30 and VIP tickets are $55.
Performances include:
6 to 6:30 p.m: KayLyn Pace
7 to 8 p.m: Sweet Tea Trio
8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m: Dalton Dover
Tuesday, July 4
• Lake City Athletic Boosters Annual Greatest Fourth in the North Races:
Registration starts at 6 a.m, 2K race starts 7:30 a.m., 5K race starts at 7:50 a.m. and 10K race starts at 7:45 a.m. Pre-registration is available until July 2 at https://everalracemgt.enmotive.com/events/register/2023-greatest-4th-in-the-north.
• 7 to 11 a.m: Masonic Center 408 annual pancake breakfast at 201 Prospect St. $8 donation and kids 10 and under eat free.
• 10 a.m: GFITN Grand Parade
• 10 a.m. to 10 p.m: GFITN Event Tent with food vendors at the Lake City Park parking lot.
• 10 a.m. to 10 p.m: Arts & Crafts Show at the Willard Lot next to Hammer’s Pub and Grub in downtown Lake City.
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m: Ox Roast by the Knights of Columbus No. 8556 at St. Stephen Church, located at 506 Union Street.
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m: Lake City Area Senior Center annual strawberry festival at 120 E. John St.
• 11 a.m. to 8 p.m: Native Amusements Carnival at the Lake City Middle and High School parking lot. $25 for wristbands.
• Musical performances at the Lake City Park free stage:
5:30 to 7:30 p.m: Delilah DeWylde
8 to 10 p.m: Seth Bernard
10:15 p.m: Lexie Rose
• 8 p.m: Parade of Boats at the downtown Lake City dock. Parade will tour around Lake Missaukee and end back at the dock.
• 10 p.m: Drawing for a 2023 Camaro 1SS Coupe at the Lake City Park free stage.
• Fireworks at dusk
