--Andrea Huxtable
By Mike Dunn
LAKE CITY – For as far back as she can remember, Lake City graduate Andrea Huxtable felt drawn to health care, though she wouldn’t have referred to it that way as a youngster.
She just liked the idea of helping people.
And now helping people has become her full-time occupation.
Andrea graduated from Lake City in 2011 and went on to earn her bachelor degree in dietetics from Central Michigan University initially in 2015 before earning her master’s degree and becoming a board certified dietician at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. After two years of practical experience working as a dietician at the famed Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, the first year as an intern, and specializing in neonatal care along with conducting a whole range of out-patient pediatric specialty clinics, Andrea enrolled at the prestigious Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science near Chicago in May of 2018.
Last month, she graduated from the university with full honors as a Physician Assistant. Now she is waiting (and studying and studying and studying) to complete her board exams on June 9 in Grand Rapids and officially begin her career as P.A. thereafter.
It’s been quite a ride.
“It is very gratifying to look back and see how it all unfolded,‘ Andrea said during a recent phone conversation.
“It’s been a long road but an enjoyable one, too.‘
Andrea is presently “home‘ in Lake City with her parents Tom and Denise, both of whom are retired and active in the community and at the Lake City First Presbyterian Church. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Franklin University to close its doors in March, Andrea, like many of her fellow students, opted to come home and complete her studies online in anticipation of graduation, which took place with a virtual ceremony on May 15. There was another more traditional virtual ceremony with caps and gowns for the Franklin graduates more recently on May 29.
Leaving the university early was a real bummer for Andrea (and no doubt for the other Franklin students), especially since she was about to participate in her final scheduled hospital rotation which would have included natal care.
“The students would no longer be allowed into the Chicago medical facilities because of the virus, which is understandable, but it was heartbreaking,‘ she said. “It was the final scheduled two-week rotation for us and we weren’t able to complete it. That was the only part of our training that we weren’t able to complete, though.
“Rosalind Franklin is a great institution and they did a very good job of preparing us to serve,‘ she added. “It was very well-rounded, lots of classroom work in the first year and practical applications in the second year. When you graduate from there, you you know you’re prepared for whatever the next step brings.‘
For Andrea, the immediate next step is the six-hour board examination on June 9 in Grand Rapids. After she passes her boards and becomes a Certified Physician Assistant, Andrea will be ready to officially begin the next phase of her medical career, though she’s not certain where yet. Opportunities will certainly abound, though, with the economy reopening across the country this summer.
Andrea can trace her interest in medicine all the way back to her childhood. Her older sister Angela has a doctorate in physical therapy and has her own practice in Washington State where Andrea and Angela were raised. When Andrea moved to Lake City during the summer before her freshman year in 2007, Angela was completing her college education in Washington and remained out west.
The girls were raised in Issaquah, about 18 miles east of Seattle. Tom and Denise both have deep roots in northern Michigan, however, and moved here in time for Andrea to enroll at Lake City High School.
Andrea knew she wanted to pursue something in the medical field when she graduated from Lake City and initially thought about following in Angela’s footsteps in the field of physical therapy and pharmaceuticals. After completing a job shadow program during her freshman year at CMU, though, she realized it wasn’t really for her.
“Nothing clicked for me,‘ she explained. “I knew what I didn’t want to do but wasn’t sure what I should do.‘
She had a long talk with her dad after that and he suggested the field of dietetics.
“I grew up gardening and eating healthy and practicing good lifestyle habits because those things were important to me,‘ she said. “Dad pointed that out to me during our discussion and when he mentioned dietetics it was something I hadn’t thought of before but it made sense to pursue it.‘
Not long after that fateful talk, Andrea had an assignment for one of her college courses revolving around nutrition and health and exercise. It was while doing that assignment Andrea realized this was the field she really wanted to invest her life in.
“Nutrition and exercise are things people can do on their own as a baseline for their own health,‘ she said. “It’s also an area where people often struggle. I figured this would be a good way to help people with areas of their life and health they deal with every day.‘
Once Andrea’s life course was set, she doggedly remained on track, facing each hurdle as it came and persevering. It has taken nine years of her life since graduating from Lake City to get to the point where she’s at now as a Physician Assistant but all the education and training and hands-on practical experience has been well worth it.
Andrea particularly enjoyed her time at Vanderbilt between 2015 and 2018, both as a post-grad student and intern at the University and as a certified and licensed dietician at the Children’s Hospital working in the neonatal unit.
“Becoming a P.A. was always the end goal but doing it through dietetics I took a different route than most,‘ she said. “I knew the experience I would get (after graduating from CMU) was going to act as the foundation for my practice as a P.A. and that was a big part of my decision to go to Vanderbilt. It was an honor to be accepted at Vanderbilt to begin with but they also had a highly-esteemed masters program that included 10 months working as an intern in the hospital and doing community outreach.‘
Andrea thrived at Vanderbilt. She was involved in various clinical rotations that exposed her to different patient populations, including infants who were born prematurely and required specialized feeding regimens to grow and develop. She was also very involved in the community working with schools, companies and corporations offering a wide range of services as a dietician. She even had the opportunity to work with college students who had autism and high school age students with Down Syndrome, which was extremely gratifying.
Much as she loved her time at Vanderbilt and in Nashville, in May of 2018 it was time to enroll at a university to receive the final two years of training to become a Physician Assistant. She chose Rosalind Franklin University partly because of its sterling reputation but also because it was a little closer to home and she could see her family and some of her old high school friends more frequently.
The two years at Franklin flew by, like they do, and now Andrea is a P.A. ready for the next step in the journey. She’s not sure where she’ll be hired, though if she has her way she will remain in Michigan and hopefully the Grand Rapids area.
Wherever the door opens, though, Andrea is looking forward to the challenges that lay ahead and the opportunity to have a positive impact in people’s lives, something which has motivated Andrea for as long as she can remember.
