LAKE CITY — St. John’s Lutheran Church is selling its decades-old building.
The church is set to sell the building to the Lake City Assembly of God Church after seeing a decline in participation at the church since the pandemic. With the decision being either to continue going until their money ran out or look for another option, Church Council President Jeanine Brandt said they went with the latter.
“We really feel it was divine intervention, that this was God’s plan to get us connected with the Assembly of God who was looking to either purchase (the building) or buy property,” she said. “What they were looking for and what we were looking for just happened to coincide, and we really feel the Holy Spirit was working through both denominations.”
St. John’s Lutheran Church was originally started in 1912 when it was located in a small wooden building in Jennings. Service was held in Finnish before switching over to English in the 1940s.
In the early 1920s, the building was moved to Lake City. For $800, a contractor from Cadillac moved the building seven miles from Jennings to Lake City.
The building was finished in the 1930s, before a new building was constructed in 1978. Since then, the building has remained at its current location and allowed members to create years’ worth of memories.
“It’s been a family for me,” Brandt said. “It’s going to be hard to say goodbye. There’s a lot of history there and nostalgia, and so that’s going to be difficult.”
The last service for St. John’s Lutheran Church will be held on April 16. Brandt said a bishop from the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America in Michigan will come to preach at the service.
Despite the loss of their church, Brandt said it will still be a church for people and their families.
“It’s a difficult time for everybody because this isn’t what we expected,” she said. “But then again, it’s a hopeful time because it is being transitioned into a new place of worship.”
The Assembly of God Church will begin holding services in the new location by the end of April. Assembly of God Pastor Herb Helsel said they will continue to use their current building until the church decides what to do with it.
“We just want to expand,” Helsel said. “We want as many people to know the gospel story as possible.”
Helsel said their current building along North Morey Road has been home to the Assembly of God church since the 1960s. With more than 230 people coming to the church for Sunday service every week, he said they needed more room.
“We want to have room for people to park,” Helsel said. “We had a parking problem and our seating capacity just wasn’t where it needed to be, so that has opened up an opportunity for us.”
Once they’ve moved into the new building, Helsel said they would like to expand to youth activities, including their Royal Rangers and Girl Ministries programs.
“It’s really beneficial to all kids,” he said. “You got men teaching boys and you got women teaching girls. They’re teaching them life skills, they’re teaching them how to work as a group, and they’re teaching them how to work in a team.”
The church also wants to continue to focus on its adult programs, too. Helsel said they want to help people of all ages continue to grow in their faith and do things beyond what they think they can do.
“We’re all about people,” he said. “We’re all about showing people the love of Christ.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.