BALDWIN — The Lake County Courthouse remains open to the general public, but beginning Thursday, it was by appointment only.
What that means is all visitors to the courthouse must wear a face covering, and adhere to social distancing measures, according to a press release on the county's webpage. The courts, however, are regulated by the State Court Administrative Office, and beginning Wednesday, the trial court moved back to Phase 1, which means restrictions are reimplemented.
It also means in-person court hearings are limited to those where there is a statutory or constitutional right that has not been waived, according to the information posted on the website. If a person has questions, they should call (231) 745-4614 to inquire if any hearings are still scheduled.
It also means that all meetings will likely be virtual including board and subcommittee meetings. Dial-in information may be obtained by contacting the Lake County Clerk’s Office at (231)745-2725.
The Lake County Clerk and Treasurer offices can be accessed by appointment only, and to make an appointment call the clerk at (231) 745-2725 and the treasurer at (231) 745-4622. The treasurer’s office will be taking in payments by credit cards and directing people how to pay as they call in.
For Lake County residents or builders in need of services from the county building department, they are asked to go to www.lakecounty-michigan.com. Once there, they can find Building, Mechanical, Plumbing, and Electrical permit applications that can be printed out and faxed to (231) 745-7214 or mailed to 800 10th Street, Suite 110, Baldwin, Michigan, 49304.
A person also may take a picture of both sides of the application and email it to bldgdept@co.lake.mi.us. Permits can be paid over the phone with credit cards or debit cards. Building department staff will be in the office each day and can be reached at (231) 745-2722.
Inspections will not be affected in any way at this time, but a person will need to call to make an appointment for the required inspection. Although building permits can be faxed, scanned, or mailed, significant documents such as blueprints have to be mailed.
