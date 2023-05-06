Fisheries Habitat Grant program projects Projects funded by the Fisheries Habitat Grant program (and project counties) include: • Conservation Resource Alliance — Baldwin River Dam removal final design and permitting phase project (Lake County), $115,000. • Conservation Resource Alliance — Restoring and reconnecting Cedar Run Creek (Leelanau County), $200,000. • DNR Fisheries Division — Crystal Waters State Game Area reservoirs habitat improvement (Monroe County), $43,600. • Friends of the Rouge — Lower Rouge River culvert inventory to improve fish passage (Wayne County), $67,800. • Great Lakes Fishery Commission — Sucker River culvert replacement and seasonal sea lamprey barrier construction (Alger County), $150,000 conditional commitment. • Huron Pines — Replace Sparr Road/Black River culvert to enhance fish passage and river function (Otsego County), $162,000. • Michigamme River Basin Water Resources Improvement Tax Increment Finance Authority — Republic Dam removal and Rock Arch Rapids construction (Marquette County), $250,000. • Michigan Trout Unlimited — Aquatic organisms passage restoration at the Grayling Fish Hatchery (Crawford County), $400,000. • Ottawa County — Ottawa Sands Lake near-shore habitat enhancements, $142,800. • Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council — Restoring aquatic connectivity on Stover Creek: Dam removal (Charlevoix County), $189,572. • University of Michigan-Flint — Fish passage at a Flint River Dam removal using rock ramps (Genesee County), $60,800. SOURCE: Michigan DNR
BALDWIN — A project connected to a Baldwin River dam is one of 11 projects awarded more than $1.7 million in Michigan Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Habitat Grants for conservation projects on lakes and streams statewide.
Collectively the 11 projects will rehabilitate and protect valuable fish habitats that provide the foundation for Michigan’s world-class fisheries. Five of the funded projects are DNR Priority Habitat Conservation Projects — those proactively identified by the department as important to sustaining healthy habitats, fisheries and aquatic communities.
The project in Lake County aids the Conservation Resource Alliance in the cost associated with the removal of the Baldwin River Dam’s final design and permitting phase of the project. The grant totals $115,000.
Michigan DNR Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello said this project has been on his radar since he started working for the state agency more than 20 years ago. As a result, he and many within the DNR are excited about this project finally happening.
“It was a privately-owned dam and we don’t have the authority to tell them to remove it, but ownership changed hands. The new owner was supportive of the removal,” he said. “That is a pretty common theme for dams. As long as the dam owner is responsible, we have no authority to order someone to remove it.”
He said the Baldwin River Dam in question will be an interesting one because it kept sea lamprey out so now a new, likely, seasonal barrier will have to be placed there, Tonello said. He said the idea is that a seasonal barrier will be installed before the sea lamprey runs and then removed once that is completed to allow for free fish passage the rest of the year.
Tonello said jumping species like salmon and steelhead could still get upstream and past the dam but resident species like brown trout had a harder time. He also said native species such as white sucker and minnow species couldn’t at all. Now they all will have the ability to get upstream when the seasonal barrier is not in place.
He also said infrastructure like a sea wall in addition to the dam removal will be part of the project. He also said there will be some habitat restoration.
The Fisheries Habitat Grant program provides funding for a variety of activities including fish habitat conservation, dam removal and repair, resource assessment studies and access to recreational opportunities such as fishing.
Funding from fishing license sales, state of Michigan general funds and a settlement with Consumers Energy is distributed through three grant areas: aquatic habitat conservation, dam management, and aquatic habitat and recreation in the Au Sable, Manistee and Muskegon river watersheds.
Joe Nohner, a resource analyst with the DNR Fisheries Division, said the funded projects will protect and rehabilitate aquatic habitats across the state, while in many cases also improving public safety through the removal of dams.
Other projects include those in Leelanau, Monroe, Wayne, Alger, Otsego, Marquette, Crawford, Ottawa, Charlevoix and Genesee counties. Fisheries Habitat Grant funding is available annually to local, state, federal and tribal governments and nonprofit groups through an open, competitive process. The next request for proposals is expected to be announced in September.
