On Monday, Lake County lifted its weight restrictions on all county roads and another local road commission is looking to follow suit later this week.
Osceola County Road Commission Manager Luke Houlton issued a press release on Monday saying his agency would be lifting the restrictions at 7 a.m. Thursday.
By law, Michigan’s state and local road agencies may enact seasonal weight restrictions whenever conditions warrant. Weight restrictions are traditionally enacted each spring to minimize road damage caused by commercial vehicles during the freeze-thaw cycle of spring.
As the ground thaws, water is forced toward the surface, exerting pressure under the pavement. This causes weak spots and makes the road surface more prone to damage. The heavier the vehicle, the greater the probability of causing harm to roads.
A federal highway formula is used to determine when the weight restrictions should be put into place. It uses high and low temperatures for the upcoming 15 days. If the trend indicates a thawing cycle, the restrictions are enacted.
During the weight-restriction period, trucks traveling on “posted/restricted‘ roads must carry lighter loads. The legal load limit is reduced by 25 to 35 percent, and trucks must travel at slower speeds.
Although Lake County lifted their Monday and Osceola County was planning on the end of weight restrictions on Thursday, both Wexford and Missaukee counties are keeping restrictions in place.
Wexford County Road Commission Manager Alan Cooper said he believed weight restrictions could be lifted by his agency by the end of next week but it was too early to know for sure.
"It depends on how cold it gets," Cooper said. "It was 4 degrees Saturday morning and that didn't help."
Missaukee County Road Commission Manager Kelly Bekken said his agency also wasn't ready to lift the restrictions Monday or make an announcement of when they would. Like Cooper, Bekken said they are looking at sometime next week based on the Thawcaster program they use to make the determination. He also said the frost in the ground is monitored daily.
Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties made the announcement late February that weight restrictions are set to be in place March 2. Last year, all four counties put the restrictions on local roads on March 13. In 2018, Osceola County enacted weight restrictions on Feb. 19 while Missaukee and Wexford County did so on Feb. 22.
