BALDWIN — The Lake County Sheriff's Office is looking for information from the public after deputies made multiple burglary arrests earlier this week.
On July 12, deputies responded to a suspicious person complaint in the 300 block of east U.S. 10 in Idlewild. Once on scene, police said deputies discovered a 38-year-old Ionia woman and a Dodge Nitro, which was reported stolen from Osceola County.
Police said upon further investigation deputies discovered a lawn ornament that was determined to be stolen from a residence in Lake County's Elk Township. The woman was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail until she was turned over to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, police said.
The case has been turned over to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office for review.
During the past several weeks, police said deputies also have been called to investigate numerous burglaries and thefts in Lake County's Pleasant Plains Township. The investigation eventually identified a 36-year-old Baldwin man as a person of interest in these crimes, police said.
On July 13, police said deputies followed up on those complaints when they found the Baldwin man sleeping in a gazebo at a residence in Pleasant Plains Township. The Baldwin man was arrested for a warrant out of Kent County, but he also later confessed to detectives regarding his involvement with the Pleasant Plains burglaries.
A 44-year-old Baldwin woman and a 31-year-old Baldwin man also were taken into custody by the Lake County Sheriff's Office on other charges.
Lake County Detective Lt. Brad Nixon said the arrest of the 36-year-old Baldwin man resulted in nine burglaries being solved. He also said burglaries started in mid-June and are believed to be the result of the man being homeless with a "bad habit." That bad habit is methamphetamine, according to Nixon.
Nixon said the man also stole a golf cart from a local business and used it during some of the burglaries. As for motive, Nixon said there wasn't anything, in particular, that led to this string of burglaries by the 36-year-old Baldwin man other than he needed money to satisfy his drug addiction.
If a person has any information related to these cases, they are asked to contact Nixon at (231) 745-2712. He said the hope is this might compel others in the Pleasant Plains Township area to come forward if they had something stolen from their residences.
