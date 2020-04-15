Lake County correctional facility employees have COVID-19

CADILLAC — Four employees of the North Lake Correctional Facility in Lake County near Baldwin have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
No inmates are sick with the disease, according to the company that owns and operates the prison under a contract with the federal Bureau of Prisons.
“As of April 13th, four employees at the North Lake Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Two of the employees who tested positive reside in Mason County, one resides in Lake County, and the fourth in Mecosta County," said a spokesperson for GEO Group, which owns the facility. In an email, the spokesperson went on to say "The employees tested positive on April 6th, 8th, 11th, and 13th, respectively. All inmates who may have had exposure to the staff members who tested positive have been placed on medical quarantine, in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."
District Health Departmen No. 10 has jurisdiction over all of the the counties named by GEO Group. The health department would not confirm the information, first reported by Michigan Advance, saying the information would have to come from the employer (GEO Group).
The North Lake Correctional Facility houses "criminal aliens," men who are not U.S. citizens but have been convicted of crimes in the U.S. It is not an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement facility.
There were no new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Cadillac News coverage area Tuesday. Wexford County stands at seven cases with one death; Osceola has five; Lake County has two and Missaukee had one with one death.
The state's COVID-19 cases reached 27,001 on Tuesday with 1,768 deaths.
While public health officials continue to lament the lack of available tests to check all people suspected of having COVID-19 for the virus that causes the disease, this week testing requirements loosened.
In previous weeks, only those who were sick enough to be hospitalized were tested; now anyone exhibiting symptoms can get tested for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“Expanded testing is needed to learn more about how COVID-19 is spreading in our state,‘ said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, in a news release. “We want to make sure people know that if they have symptoms, they should work with their medical provider to be tested.‘
Michigan’s testing priority criteria now includes:
—Hospitalized patients.
—Symptomatic healthcare workers.
—Patients in congregate facilities with symptoms, including those at:
—Long-term care or elderly living facilities.
—Jails or prisons.
—Homeless shelters.
—Residential foster care facilities.
—Other group living setting.
—Patients age 65 and older with symptoms.
—Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms.
—First responders with symptoms.
—Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms.
—Individuals with mild symptoms.
Additionally, the state released a tool where citizens can find out where they can get tested for the coronavirus. That's at Michigan.gov/cornoavirus in the black box near the top of the page.
https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98189---,00.html
