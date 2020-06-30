Lake County deputies seek tips after ladder theft, burglary

Pictured is a vehicle that police believe may be connected to the theft of a ladder in Lake County over the weekend.

 courtesy photo

BALDWIN — Police in Lake County are turning to the public for information on two crimes that occurred over the weekend.

On Saturday, deputies from the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Lake Township for a suspicious vehicle complaint. It was later determined that an aluminum ladder was stolen from the property.

There was also a burglary reported in the 8000 block of S. Hemlock Ave. It is unknown if the two incidents are related.

If you have any information about the vehicle and/or occupants please contact Deputy Chlebana at (231) 745-2712. You can also reach Det/Lieutenant Nixon at (231) 745-2712 ext. 3564.

