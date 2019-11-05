BALDWIN — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Lake County can get financial help from the state of Michigan after floods in July caused an estimated $3 million in damage to public property.
Roads and bridges in Lake County washed out after heavy rainfall and flooding on July 20.
Some of it’s still not fixed; the Eighth Street Bridge, Broadway/24th Street Bridge, and South Branch Road are still closed, the county said.
Nine days after the floods, the governor declared a state of emergency in Lake County.
In August, the County Board asked for State Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund monies.
Whitmer’s administration agreed to the request on Oct. 24.
County and township officials will learn more about the funding when they meet with state officials on Nov. 21.
“Lake County, and all jurisdictions within the county that incurred eligible costs, are eligible for funding related to the response and recovery of the event,‘ a news release stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.