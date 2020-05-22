Lake County has a new COVID-19 case

CADILLAC — After not seeing new cases among residents for a month, Lake County has had two COVID-19 cases in a week. A third is "probable," according to local health department data.
Lake County remains the county within District Health Department No. 10's jurisdiction with the fewest cases, at four total confirmed cases since the pandemic begain. The first two were April 11 and April 13, with the next two happening on May 16 and Thursday, May 21. The first two people to have been diagnosed have already recovered.
Those cases are among Lake County residents.
Inmates at the North Lake Correctional Facility near Baldwin are reported differently and don't count as "Lake County" cases. On Thursday, federal Bureau of Prisons data indicated there were seven inmates with active cases and 63 who have recovered.
The first two Lake County cases are believed to be workers at the prison.
In the other counties in the Cadillac News coverage area, new cases have been slowing as confirmed cases recover.
Wexford County has had 11 total cases, two deaths and six recoveries. DHD No. 10 uses the state's definition of "recovered," which is that the patient is still alive 30 days after symptoms appeared. Under that definition, somebody could have recuperated but not be considered "recovered" for a couple of weeks. Likewise, somebody who is still ailing might be considered "recovered" simply because they haven't died.
Osceola County has had 10 cases, zero deaths and six recoveries.
Missaukee County has had 16 cases, one death and four recoveries.
Osceola County had a new case last weekend; Wexford hasn't had one since May 9 and Missaukee hasn't had one since April 30, about a week after a group of agricultural workers were found to have the disease.
Statewide on Thursday there were 501 new COVID-19 cases and 69 new deaths. About half of those deaths were identified using a review of Vital Statistics records; the people did not necessarily die on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan is 53,510 and 5,129 deaths, with 28,234 recoveries as of last weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.