Lake County has new COVID-19 case

CADILLAC — Lake County had its 39th COVID-19 case announced on Tuesday.
That’s one new case since Monday and the only county in the Cadillac News coverage area to have a new case on Tuesday.
Wexford County remained at 126 confirmed cases, while Missaukee County was at 54 and Osceola County hovers just below 100 cases, at 99.
Confirmed cases are only those that have received positive diagnostic tests. More people are believed to have had COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in Michigan. Another category, called “probable‘ cases, shows the number of people with COVID-19 symptoms and close contact with a known, confirmed COVID-19 case. However, those people have not received positive COVID-19 tests.
The number of “confirmed‘ cases and “probable‘ cases combined, however, does not cover the number of people who are asymptomatic. A big chunk of people who are positive for SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, never show symptoms at all and might not be seeking out testing. There is evidence that approximately 40% of people who have the virus are asymptomatic, experts have said.
Another metric released by District Health Department No. 10 shows how many people are being monitored through contact tracing to see whether they develop symptoms.
In Wexford County, it’s 24 people; it’s zero in Lake and Missaukee Counties.
Another way to look at the numbers is to evaluate how many people have “onset dates‘ in the past 10 days. Onset dates are the day a person first started having COVID-19 symptoms, or, if no symptoms, the date they tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. People are generally contagious during that window.
In Wexford County, there have been three cases with onset dates between Oct. 4 and 13. There have been six in Osceola County, zero in Missaukee County and two in Lake County within that timeframe.
Statewide numbers reached 137,702 on Tuesday, an increase of 1,237 since Monday. There have been 6,928 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan, five of which were in the Cadillac News coverage area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.