CADILLAC — Though Lake County had one newly confirmed COVID-19 case on Thursday, other counties in the area did not. Coupled with Wednesday's lack of any newly confirmed cases in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties, the positivity rate locally so far this week is a fraction of what it was last week in the four counties.
Last week's positivity rate—the percentage of tests to come back positive—was 2.3%. Thursday's dataset from the state of Michigan, which is a day behind, had the four counties' positivity rate at 0.7%. Out of 725 tests for residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake Counties in the week ending Sept. 12, five came back positive. That's not the same thing as saying there were five new cases, because some people are tested more than once.
Of course, there are more days yet to go this week. We won't know until Monday what this week's total positivity rate is.
As of Thursday afternoon, Wexford County remained at 98 confirmed cases, 20 probable cases, 55 recoveries and four deaths. There have been two confirmed cases with onset dates in the past 10 days and one probable case with an onset date in the past ten days. Onset dates are important because people are generally contagious for about 10 days after their onset date, which can be either when symptoms appeared or they day they got tested for the virus (if results come back positive and they don't have symptoms).
Missaukee County had 38 confirmed cases, 15 probable cases, one death, 26 recoveries and four cases with onset dates in the past 10 days. Lake County had its 30th case on Thursday and has one probable case, zero deaths, 21 recoveries and two confirmed cases with onset dates in the past 10 days. Osceola County remained at 71 confirmed cases, one probable case with an onset date in the past 10 days, 58 recoveries and zero deaths.
"Recoveries" are people who are still alive a month after getting sick or testing positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19; they're not necessarily fully recuperated but they also may have stopped being contagious a couple of weeks before they met the definition of "recovery."
Manistee County, which is just west of the newspaper's coverage area, had a second COVID-19 death announced on Thursday. District Health Department No. 10 said the person who died was a male in his 70’s who passed away at Spectrum Health - Meijer Heart Center in Grand Rapids. Manistee County's previous COVID-19 death was a woman in her 50s who passed away at home.
Statewide COVID-19 numbers reached 109,519 on Thursday, with 924 of the cases new since Wednesday. There were 17 newly identified COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 6,569.
