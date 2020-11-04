Lake County incumbent sheriff Rich Martin defeats Democratic challenger

BALDWIN — Voters in Lake County have given their blessing to incumbent Republican Sheriff Rich Martin to further shape the department's future during the next four years.
According to unofficial results, Martin defeated Democratic challenger Dennis Robinson by a tally of 4,353 to 1,916.
"I'm humbled and honored I was chosen to continue as sheriff," Martin said.
Elected to his first term in 2016, Martin said he believes the reason voters chose him then was because they "wanted a change" and a "different perspective."
He said his first four years were marked by "tough decisions" regarding the accountability and standards of the department. He said his goal during his first term was to bring the department "up to par."
Martin said he's proud of the programs he's been able to implement, including providing a school resource officer for area districts. Martin said he also focused on creating better relationships with the community, particularly among younger people.
During his second term, Martin said he hopes to focus on creating more programs, including a drug "interdiction and enforcement" initiative.
Robinson said he was a bit surprised that he lost by the margin that he did; he said he received a lot of calls and messages from people who requested he run because they weren't happy with how Martin has been running the department.
"I did what people wanted but the votes didn't come in," Robinson said. "But I guess the people have spoken and that's all there is to that. Hopefully we can heal from this and move on."
Lake County's election results won't be official until today, when they are certified by the board of canvassers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.