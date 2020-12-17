IRONS — Police in Lake County this week located an Indiana woman who had been reported missing and who was allegedly being held against her will by a man in Irons.
On Tuesday, deputies from the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6000 block of W. 9 Mile Road in Irons in reference to a well-being check.
Information given was that a 42-year-old Rochester, Indiana woman was being held against her will by a 43-year-old Irons man. The woman was found to be listed as a missing person out of Rochester, Indiana.
Upon arrival, deputies located the couple at a neighbor's residence. The male was taken into custody on an outstanding fail to appear warrant out of Lake County. The female was found safe. Rochester authorities were notified, and the woman is awaiting a ride back to Indiana.
No further information is available at this time, and there are no additional charges pending.
Anyone that may have information in this case are asked to contact Det./Lt. Nixon at (231) 745-2712 or (231) 679-0051.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Lake County Central Dispatch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.