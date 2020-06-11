LAKE COUNTY — A Lake County man was pinned while trying to move a shed on Wednesday.
Around noon on Wednesday, June 10, Michigan State Police responded to a call about a man who had been pinned between a trailer and a skid while attempting to move a shed.
However, by the time an MSP trooper arrived on scene, emergency medical services were already en route to a hospital to treat the man's injuries.
The extent of the man's injuries was unknown to MSP at the time of publication. Lake County EMS could not provide any information as to the patient's status or the extent of his injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.