Lake County man wins $1M in lottery, plans to pay for home and help family with money

IRONS — A Lake County man “about had a heart attack‘ when he realized he had won a $1 million Mega Millions prize from the Michigan Lottery.
Gerald Carrig, of Irons, matched the five white balls drawn — 4-44-58-59-70 — in the Jan. 29 drawing to win a $1 million prize. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 3900 West U.S. 10 in Ludington.
“I bought some Mega Millions tickets and forgot about them,‘ said Carrig. “I saw them sitting on my desk one day and decided to check them. I saw I had matched the first number and then kept matching more. When I realized I’d won $1 million, I about had a heart attack!‘
The 73-year-old Carrig visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He plans to use his winnings to pay for his new home and help his family.
“It feels unreal to win a $1 million prize, I still can’t believe it,‘ Carrig said.
This is the second time in two months that it was announced a resident of Lake County purchased a major winning lottery ticket.
In March, it was announced a Lake County man (who chose to remain anonymous) bought a winning Doubler Wild Time Progressive Fast Cash jackpot ticket at Luther Grocery, located at 213 State St. in Luther. The ticket was worth $839,125
“I like to play the Fast Cash games," said the player. “When I looked at my ticket and saw I had won, all I could say was: ‘Are you kidding me?’"
The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. With his winnings, he said he planned to help others.
‘Winning a prize like this feels great. It provides a financial cushion and will allow me to help others," said the player.
