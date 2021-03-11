Lake County man wins $839K after buying winning lottery ticket in Luther

LUTHER — A Lake County man plans to help others after winning a $839,125 Doubler Wild Time Progressive Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.
The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Luther Grocery, located at 213 State Street in Luther. Luther is about 30 miles Southwest of Cadillac.
“I like to play the Fast Cash games,” said the player. “When I looked at my ticket and saw I had won, all I could say was: ‘Are you kidding me?’
The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. With his winnings he plans to help others.
”Winning a prize like this feels great. It provides a financial cushion and will allow me to help others,” said the player.
Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $20 per play.
Fast Cash games offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.
All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased. The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs. The jackpot may be won at any time. As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts to grow.
