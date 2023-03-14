CHASE — Lake County officials have placed two traffic trailers in Chase Township in an effort to slow drivers down following a fatal car crash in January.
According to a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, officials from Chase Township, the Lake County Road Commission and the Michigan Department of Transportation partnered with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to make a plan to reduce the speed in Chase Township, specifically U.S. 10 and other areas of concern.
The efforts stem from a fatal car crash on Jan. 14. The crash occurred around 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Depot Street.
According to the press release, Chase Township officials spearheaded the project by initially wanting to contract with the sheriff’s office to focus on enforcing speed violations in the area.
During meetings with the sheriff’s office, Chase Township officials decided the money would be better spent on moveable traffic trailers coupled with strict enforcement of violators.
Chase Township purchased the trailers and turned them over to the sheriff’s office for deployment.
The sheriff’s office is in the process of applying for grants from the Office of Highway Safety Planning to reduce speed through strict enforcement on U.S. 10, going in and out of Chase and the outlying areas.
In addition to deploying the two trailers which display the speed of passing vehicles, MDOT officials replaced signage at the intersection of the fatal crash and installed speed reduction signs coming into Chase.
“This press release serves as notice that the (sheriff’s office) will be issuing citations for speeds above 45 mph in Chase Township,” the press release states.
