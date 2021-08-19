BALDWIN — A Lake County home owner was charged recently in connection with an incident that occurred in July involving an altercation with another man who allegedly trespassed on his property.
James Graham, 42, was arraigned on a felony charge of assault with a dangerous weapon — a shotgun — and faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison if convicted.
Prior to Graham’s arraignment, Andrew Morrison, 44, was charged with assault and battery, larceny less than $200, and trespassing. If convicted of the most serious charge, Morrison faces up to 93 days in jail.
According to a press release issued by Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin last month, at approximately 3:42 p.m. on Monday, July 26, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Lynch Drive in Webber Township for a report of a suspicious male (Morrison) that had approached a juvenile female.
While deputies were canvasing the area looking for the male another 911 call was received advising that the “unknown” male was back on the property and there was an altercation involving a firearm.
Prior to officers arriving, dispatch advised that shots were fired.
Officers arrived to find the man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds from a shotgun, and blunt force trauma to his head. According to the police report of the incident, the man was shot in the legs with birdshot by the father of the juvenile female (Graham), then struck in the back of the head multiple times.
Morrison was treated at the scene by officers and transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital for additional treatment.
Graham also was subsequently arrested for assault.
Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper declined to comment further on the case at this time.
The incident is still under investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 745-2712.
