CADILLAC — The Census means money. It's free for you to complete, but if you pay taxes and want to make sure your taxes serve your community, you need to make sure you fill out your once-a-decade-Census form.
The Census counts how many people live in the United States and communities get money for various government programs in the decade to come based on this year's population count.
That's why it's so important to make sure every Michigander is counted in the 2020 Census.
"This is not a time for Michigan to leave resources on the table," said Kerry Ebersole-Singh, executive director of the 2020 Census for the state of Michigan. "We need every cent due to us to come back into our state, in our communities."
In an interview Monday, Ebersole-Singh said Michigan is doing well in terms of its response rate and is in fifth place nationally.
"In Northern Michigan we're seeing kind of a wide range of folks responding," Ebersole-Singh said.
In Wexford County, so far the response rate is 55.6%. It's 46.8% in Missaukee County, 49.1% in Osceola and 18.3% in Lake County.
But response rates can be deceptively low in Northern Michigan due to the number of vacation homes. The Census sends forms to every address, but residents only respond from the one they spend the most time at.
Moreover, in some very rural areas, particularly in the Upper Peninsula, Census workers use a process called "Update Leave," meaning they leave forms behind at residences. But that process is on hold due to COVID-19.
Due to the pandemic, the Census bureau recently adjusted the timeline for the 2020 Census.
Many paper forms won't be dropped off until June, Ebersole-Singh said.
"I think there's areas in rural Michigan that have yet to hear anything from the US Census Bureau," she said. "So that's one reason why there's lower response."
Moreover, rural Michigan has low rates of broadband connecitivity, and there's a push this year for people to complete this decade's Census online.
But if you don't have internet and you haven't received the paper form yet, there are other options for completing your Census information. You can also call the toll-free Census number, 844-330-2020.
And completing the form won't take much of your time; about nine minutes, Ebersole-Singh said.
There's been some evidence that the count this year might be low.
"A number of the research pieces leading into the 2020 census indicated that it's going to be a challenge to encourage folks to complete their census form," said Ebersole-Singh, who was appointed by the governor to bolster Michigan's efforts to make sure the state is properly counted. "That's for a couple different reasons. One is folks don't always connect the funding, the federal dollars, that come in to support community programs. But also, there is more distrust in government."
More people want to live off-grid or worry about their private information.
Ebersole-Singh and others who are working on Michigan's Census efforts say that's part of the message they are sharing at virutal town halls across the state: the Census Bureau uses your information for statistics, not to share with the world. The information is confidential for 72 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.