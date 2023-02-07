Lake County sheriff: DOJ grant will help department further move away from 'good ol' boy' system

BALDWIN — With the help of a grant from the Department of Justice, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office soon will be entering the process of “accreditation.”
The accreditation process was developed by the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police and the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association. The organization created to administer the program is called the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.
According to a MLEAC description of the program, accreditation status represents a significant professional achievement.
“Accreditation acknowledges the implementation of written directives, policies, and procedures that are conceptually sound and operationally effective,” the description reads. “The foundation of Accreditation lies in the voluntary adoption of standards containing a clear statement of professional objectives.”
The accreditation program contains 108 law enforcement best practice “standards” that participating departments must adhere to. Participating agencies conduct a thorough self-analysis to determine which of their existing operations already meet some of the standards and/or how the procedures can be adapted to meet the standards and professional objectives.
When the procedures are in place, a team of trained MLEAC assessors verifies that applicable standards have been successfully implemented and the agency is in compliance.
“Written directives, policies and procedures based on accreditation will not insure mistake-free policing or a crime-free environment for citizens,” the MLEAC description reads. “Nor will it insure an absence of litigation against law enforcement agencies and executives, but it will put the agency in a better position to defend their actions against lawsuits.”
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said being accredited will set them above other law enforcement agencies that haven’t gone through the process.
“In the past six years, I have tried to raise the bar of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in regard to professionalism, decency and the overall total package,” Martin said. “We have a service to provide and it needs to be the best it can be. Creating that relationship with the community and working for the community as a whole is where we need to be. ... From a state and national level we will be above the standard for a law enforcement agency.”
The DOJ granted the department an award in the amount of $159,779 for department accreditation. The department was one of nine law enforcement agencies in Michigan to receive such an award in the latest grant cycle.
“The days of the ‘good ole boy’ system are over where we now need to treat every person and every complaint with the same attention and dedication we would give anyone else regardless of who they are or what it is,” Martin said. “There is ‘rhetoric,’ but facts are the facts. Police improvement is the key in this day and age, and this will aid in that mission.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.