LUTHER — On Monday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a larceny of building materials complaint on Old M-63 west of Kings Highway, in Newkirk Township.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, approximately $20,000 to $30,000 worth of lumber and other building materials were taken.
The theft is believed to have occurred between Friday, March 19 and Monday, March 22.
If you have any information please contact Deputy Perrin or Det/Lt Nixon at (231) 745-2712.
In the press release, the sheriff’s office indicated that the person or persons involved left some evidence behind that might make their investigation easier to conclude.
“To the person or persons involved, thank you for leaving your cell phone and your DNA behind,‘ the press release states. “We appreciate things that make our job easier. Please save us the trouble of looking and just turn yourself in.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.