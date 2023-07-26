Lake County sheriff seeks information on man who failed to appear to serve sentence

BALDWIN — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who failed to show up to serve a prison sentence handed down by the Lake County Trial Court.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, on July 21, John Ray Hemmeke failed to show up to the jail to begin his sentence. On July 19, Hemmeke was sentenced to one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
On Monday, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Hemmeke, 33, is a resident of the Baldwin area but may be in the Grand Haven area.
“We are aware that he has trimmed his hair and beard since these photos were taken,” reads the press release.
If anyone has information on his whereabouts or who may be harboring him, please notify Lake County Central Dispatch at (231) 745-2711 or notify your nearest law enforcement agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.