Lake County sheriff to join demonstrators Monday in 'moment of silence' for George Floyd

IDLEWILD — The list continues to grow of officers and departments throughout the U.S. that have publicly condemned the actions that led to the death of an unarmed black man in police custody last week, and Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin is the latest to make his voice heard.
On Monday, a small demonstration is planned in Idlewild to protest police brutality and hold a moment of silence in honor of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes while he was subdued on the ground.
Martin said he plans to attend the demonstration, not as an officer tasked with keeping things under control, but as a supporter of criminal justice reform.
"I told them, 'I'll be there with you,'" Martin said. "I said, 'I'll be there with a sign ... whatever you need.' It's such an unfortunate tragedy. Somebody lost their life and we in law enforcement have to be accountable for that."
Martin said it's the job of police to establish relationships and trust within the community — something that he believes has fallen by the wayside in many parts of the country in recent years.
"There's been a disconnect," Martin said. "The community has to trust their law enforcement and I don't think there's been as much as an effort to build those relationships."
While large demonstrations are either being planned or are ongoing in many U.S. cities, Martin said the event Monday likely won't draw more than 20 people or so.
The demonstration is being organized by local advocates of reform and their plans call for an eight-minute moment of silence.
The event is slated to begin at 4 p.m. at Forman and Baldwin roads, near the Road Runner Variety Store. All are invited to attend.
