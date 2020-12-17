Lake County sheriff to request grand jury regarding man who died under suspicious circumstances

IDLEWILD — As deputies wrap up their investigation into the discovery of a body earlier this year in Lake County, they're also preparing to submit their findings to the prosecutor and ask for a grand jury to be convened to hear testimony on the case.
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin anticipated they'll be submitting the case to the prosecutor's office in the next couple of weeks.
Martin said some of the witnesses’ statements have become inconsistent over time, which is why he'd like a grand jury to hear their testimony now and get something on the record.
"It will create some accountability," Martin said. "If their testimony doesn't stay the same, they could perjure themselves."
Martin said he couldn't reveal any additional details on the investigation at this time.
The body of Richard Allen Ashbrook was discovered in June on a property in Pleasant Plains Township. Ashbrook was originally reported missing more than two years earlier, on Feb. 11, 2018. When Ashbrook's body was discovered earlier this year, his death was deemed suspicious, with foul play suspected.
“At the time, it was a well-being check," Martin said about the original missing person report. “Deputies made contact with someone at the residence and they told them everything was OK but they didn’t know where (Ashbrook) had gone. I don’t think at the time it was looked upon as possibly a criminal case."
Martin told the Cadillac News that when family members requested police look more closely at the case, he decided to reopen the investigation.
After they received some information indicating that evidence of Ashbrook’s whereabouts may be found on the property where he was last known to have stayed, a search warrant was obtained for the residence.
Upon search of the residence, detectives collected evidence to assist in the case, however, Ashbrook still had not been located. A couple of days later, investigators returned to the property and excavated the exterior rear yard of the residence, where they located human remains buried at the site, later identified as Ashbrook.
Since the discovery of the body, Martin said they've been interviewing witnesses and tracking down leads in the case.
