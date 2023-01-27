BALDWIN — The deputies of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office recently issued a statement indicated they had “no confidence” in the job performance of Prosecutor Craig Cooper.
A statement issued jointly by the Lake County Deputies Association of Michigan and Lake County Command Officers Association outlines a number of issues that “directly impact the public safety of the Citizens of Lake County.”
“Deputies have attempted for several years to address these issues with the elected prosecutor,” reads the statement, which was written by Doug Wortley, the servicing representative for both organizations. “Those attempts have been mostly unsuccessful.”
The statement goes on to list a number of job deficiencies that deputies claim Cooper has failed to address. They include the following:
• Unfamiliarity with the cases being prosecuted. At times, seemingly not even reading the police reports.
• Complete failure to communicate with police officers regarding the specifics of a criminal incident.
• Failure to meet with police and witnesses prior to court.
• Routine paperwork mistakes and disorganization.
• High turnover of employees in the prosecutor’s office.
• Inadequate courtroom skills, including losing criminal trials with substantial evidence of guilt being available, failure to prepare for witness questioning and poor public speaking skills, among other issues.
• Failure to properly subpoena witnesses and police officers, or giving subpoenas to police officers who were not involved in the case, or giving subpoenas to witnesses who are not necessary for the successful prosecution of the case.
• Failure to provide defense counsel with all records, documents, recordings and evidence pertaining to criminal cases, and failure to provide case witness lists adequately and timely.
• Failure to charge defendants with the actual crimes they committed. Instead, charging them with the wrong criminal statute.
• Failure to charge defendants with all of the crimes they committed during an incident.
• Plea bargain agreements that tend to favor the defendant with light sentences.
• Plea bargain agreements made without discussion with the crime victim or the investigating officer.
• Repeated dismissal of charges by assistant prosecutor without good cause.
• Being routinely absent from the office. Coming to work only in the afternoon, if at all.
• Showing up late or at the last minute for court appearances.
In summation, Wortley wrote that the unanimous “no confidence” vote means the “Deputies who are sworn to enforce the law in Lake County have no faith that the Prosecuting Attorney nor his Assistant Prosecutor can adequately fulfill the obligations of their office.”
“We present this NO CONFIDENCE vote hesitatingly and regretfully,” Wortley continues. “This is not something that we wanted to do. Instead, we believe it needed to be done to help make the public fully aware of the condition of their elected prosecuting attorney’s office. Additionally, this vote was not done as a personal attack on the prosecutor or his assistant prosecutor. Instead, it is done in an attempt to bring meaningful improvement to the Office of Prosecutor. Improvements and/or changes must be made in order to improve public safety in Lake County.”
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin commented after the statement was issued that while the deputies taking the no confidence vote was not his decision, he supported it 100%.
“It literally has been a travesty of justice these past few years,” Martin said. “Cases not being prosecuted, cases being dropped ... and frankly we are all getting tired of being accused of not doing our job.”
Martin added that when a case is not handled properly or not handled at all by the prosecutor’s office, law enforcement is the first the public looks to blame.
“The bottom line is my staff and deputies are doing their job,” Martin said. “We cannot take a blind eye to the way things are being handled by the prosecutor’s office. ... This is a monumental statement when the certified police officers serving the community have to make a formal statement to this level. Not one, not two, but all of them are in agreement. These are the feet on the pavement and the rubber on the roads.”
Cooper said he was surprised when he heard that the union had taken the vote of no confidence, although he was aware that some sheriff’s office personnel were dissatisfied with his performance as prosecutor, particularly Sheriff Martin, who has been very critical of the prosecutor’s office in the past.
“This seems like a political stunt and a deflection to undermine my office,” Cooper said. “It’s unfortunate that this kind of energy can’t be put toward cases. Instead, it’s being put toward criticizing and placing blame.”
Cooper said the issues listed in the statement were mostly “boilerplate generalities” that don’t take into account the unique complexities of each individual case.
He added that he doesn’t feel that Martin and others at the sheriff’s department fully understand what it takes to prosecute a case, which is part of the reason they’re frustrated with his performance.
“Just because you have substantial evidence, that’s not necessarily proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” Cooper said. “And we do get a lot of good results.”
“I’ve always tried to work with the sheriff’s department,” Cooper added. “I’ve tried to have monthly meetings with command. This doesn’t help with that. The deputies have a tough job, I understand that. But this is just not productive.”
