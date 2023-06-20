LUTHER — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 62-year-old female from Grand Haven.
According to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office, the woman’s body was located in a vehicle in a rural area of Lake County, near the Valley Cemetery in Ellsworth Township, which is located near the village of Luther.
There is no threat to the community; all deaths are treated as suspicious until determined otherwise, according to the release.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information, please contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 745-2712.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lake County 911 Central Dispatch and the Mid-Michigan Examiners Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.