BALDWIN — Before midnight Saturday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a fatal crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin reported via press release at 11:18 p.m. Saturday deputies were dispatched to the crash on M-37 near 68th Street in Pleasant Plains Township. Police said the investigation revealed two pedestrians were walking north on M-37. One of the pedestrians was in the roadway and was struck by a vehicle passing another vehicle.
Police said that vehicle then struck the vehicle it was passing in an attempt to avoid the pedestrians. The pedestrian who was hit was pronounced dead on the scene and police said M-37 was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated.
The press release said all death cases are investigated by the sheriff's office and then sent to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office for review of potential charges.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Lake County Central Dispatch, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement, Michigan State Police, Mid-Michigan Medical Examiners Office. Pleasant Plains Fire Department, Life EMS, and the Lake County Sheriff's Victims Services Unit.
