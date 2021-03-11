BALDWIN — Police are seeking information about an individual who robbed a convenience store early Wednesday morning in Lake County.
According to a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:37 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a robbery at the Baldwin E-Z Mart convenience store, which is located at 1210 Michigan Ave. within the village of Baldwin.
It was reported that a male entered the store, grabbed the clerk, forced an unknown object into the clerk’s back, stole money and cigarettes, and then fled the scene on foot.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male who was wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt, black and white windbreaker-style pants, black footwear, and a light-colored medical-style face mask.
The incident is currently under investigation. If you have any information or tips about this incident, please contact Lake County Central Dispatch at (231) 745-2711.
