BALDWIN — Someone posing as a representative of the Lake County Sheriff's Office has been calling people and telling them they have warrants out for their arrest.
According to a press release issued by the sheriff's office recently, a person or persons calling from a 231 number have been identifying themselves as being from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
The caller requests to speak to a specific person and then informs the party that they have warrants for their arrest. The caller may request money cards or similar from the person as payment for their bond.
"We are aware of this and have one associated number in this case," reads the press release.
The sheriff's department advises people to not give any personal information, credit card numbers, prepaid card numbers or any other financial information to someone who contacts you in this manner. The method used is outside of normal and accepted practices in regards to arrest warrants.
If you receive a similar call, please report this to the nearest law enforcement agency. If you have any questions please contact Det/Lt Nixon at (231) 745-2712 or (231) 679-0051.
