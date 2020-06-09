Lake health team examined Lake Cadillac this week

CADILLAC — The COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home" order meant, for a brief time, people couldn't use motorized boats.
The governor's order coincided with the early part of what is usually "lake management season;" when lakes get evaluated and treated for invasive species.
Aquatic management companies, like Restorative Lake Sciences, which works on lakes Cadillac and Mitchell, use motorboats to survey "thousands of inland Michigan lakes as many are large and require motor boats to complete detailed surveys with thousands of sampling points," said Jennifer Jermalowicz-Jones, Ph.D, the owner of Restorative Lake Sciences.
Boats were in storage over the winter, and aquatic managers couldn't get their boats out of storage.
That delayed their work by about three to four weeks, leading to a "compressed work schedule," Jermalowicz-Jones said.
"If the restriction were to have progressed much further, it is likely that the invasive species in many of our lakes would have aggressively grown and spread which would have resulted in increased treatment areas and significant increased costs," Jermalowicz-Jones told the Cadillac News via email.
But she thinks she got to lakes Cadillac and Mitchell in time. Her company surveyed the lakes this week.
"Lake Cadillac was surveyed on June 1 and Lake Mitchell was surveyed on June 2-3. A total of 27.3 acres of invasive Eurasian Watermilfoil was found throughout all of Lake Mitchell," Jermalowicz-Jones said.
Her company studied a large treatment area in Big Cove. It was treated with a new aquatic herbicide (ProcellaCOR) last year.
"Today, there is very little milfoil in Big Cove and thus the efficacy of that product has been excellent," she reported.
On Lake Cadillac, there were approximately 24.5 acres of invasive milfoil. Most of that was at the west end of the lake.
"Both lakes will be treated in the upcoming weeks and then re-surveyed again throughout the season," Jermalowicz-Jones said.
She said lake managers had lobbied the governor to lift the motorboat restrictions so they could do their work.
"Restorative Lake Sciences supports the position that management of public trust waters is essential and necessary for sustainable ecosystem and public health," Jermalowicz-Jones said.
The Cadillac News also asked Jermalowicz-Jones about her expectations for toxic algal blooms in the lakes this summer.
"Not a lot of algae ... yet," Jemalowicz-Jones replied by email. "We had a cold, late spring so algae may be present later in the summer."
