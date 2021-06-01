Lake levels hit spring high ahead of holiday weekend

CADILLAC — Rainfall has brought Lake Cadillac up to the court-mandated high of 1,290 feet above sea level.
Earlier in the season, there'd been concerns about low lake levels on Lake Cadillac and Mitchell. Wexford County Drain Commissioner Mike Solomon closed the dam on the Clam River early in the hope that doing so would help bring the lake levels up.
Solomon told the Cadillac News in April that low lake levels this spring were due to low precipitation and snowfall over the 2020/2021 winter. But Solomon was hopeful at the time that spring rainfall would allow the lakes to fill back up, making navigating by boat easier on both lakes.
It's not uncommon for 10 inches of rain to fall from April through June.
Solomon's hopes that spring rainfall would fill up the lakes came true.
On April 7, the lakes were 2.25 inches below the summer high goal of 1,289.7 feet; by May 26, the lakes were at the spring high of 1,290 feet.
"We've recovered fully from a very dry early spring and winter," Solomon told the Cadillac News in advance of the Memorial Day weekend when boaters typically enjoy both lakes.
Sudden, dramatic changes in weather are a hallmark of climate change.
In a letter to Lake Mitchell property owners, Solomon noted that weather patterns are changing. That can mean both storms and droughts happen in quick succession.
"It has been fairly well-established that weather patterns have been changing during the past 20 to 30 years. More rainfall, less severe winters and associated snowfall amounts, and larger and more frequent storm events have become the norm," Solomon noted, citing a storm in Mason County in 2019 where 13 inches fell in 24 hours. "What have historically been classified as 50-year and 100-year storm events seem to be occurring with much greater frequency and have lost a certain amount of meaning."
Lake Mitchell will receive treatments for invasive species this week. The Lake Mitchell Improvement Board said chemical treatment of the main lake, coves, and canal is scheduled for Thursday, June 3, depending on the weather.
