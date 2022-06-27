After years of cutting, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello said the stocking of chinook salmon will return.
He said the hope is to increase the fish species stocking in 2023. It won’t be by major amounts, but by a little bit. After years of cutting the amount of chinook stocked, he said the DNR believes the forage base is there to support increased stocking. That means the alewife numbers are increasing.
Since the late 1980s and until recently, the number of alewives in the Great Lakes had been shrinking. In Lake Michigan, alewives hit record lows between 2013 and 2015. As a result, there was real concern about chinook’s forage base — i.e. alewives — crashing. The DNR didn’t want to repeat what happened in Lake Huron.
During the early 2000s, the alewives population crashed, which led to the chinook fisheries also crashing.
For that reason, the DNR opted to cut back stocking chinooks in Lake Michigan to try and boost the alewives population. Before the cutback, the DNR was stocking 7 million of the non-native fish in Lake Michigan annually. In recent years, that number was closer to 2 million.
Recently, the DNR reported the small prey fish, that reach 2 to 9 inches in length, are experiencing a seasonal die-off in Lake Michigan. This is an event that frequently occurred 20 to 60 years ago but has been rare in recent times.
Alewife spend most of the year in deep, cold waters. In the spring and summer, they migrate to nearshore areas to spawn and search for food. Some alewife come out of winter in a weakened state and don’t tolerate changing conditions such as large temperature swings. The combination of poor over-winter conditions, temperature changes and spawning stress cause the die-off.
“The die-off is larger than normal this year and something we have not seen in years,” Jay Wesley, DNR Lake Michigan basin coordinator said. “We are seeing the die-off extend from Muskegon all the way up to Cross Village and out to the Beaver Island complex.”
The DNR is fully aware of the situation and believes this is a natural event and not caused by pollution or disease. Both state and federal agencies annually collect alewife to evaluate their condition and abundance in Lake Michigan.
Tonello said the naturally occurring die-off is a good sign and part of the reason the stocking of chinook will be increased next year.
“Fishing is already better. In the last few years, we feel we got better survival of fish we have stocked and of naturally reproducing fish,” he said. “We never stopped stocking. We have always stocked (chinook) but it was less than what we did 10, 15 or 20 years ago.”
Tonello also said the cutback was only for chinook and not coho or steelhead as the king salmon are the species that are dependent on alewives for foraging.
While the alewife population looks to be on the rebound, Tonello said another food source for fish that is a little closer to home also appears to be making a rebound.
Tonello said this year’s mayfly hatch on Lake Mitchell was the biggest since he has been in Cadillac, which spans more than 20 years. He said he knows there also was a hatch on Lake Cadillac but he was not sure if it was the abundance that occurred on Lake Mitchell.
“It’s a sign of good water quality and that Lake Mitchell is doing well,” he said.
He said the insect is a really good food source for different fish species, including walleye, panfish like crappie, bluegill, sunfish and perch and even bass.
The disappearance of mayflies is believed to be connected with the use of copper sulfate in the lakes to control swimmers’ itch, which is ineffective in controlling swimmers’ itch. Tonello said it has been decades since the substance has been used and it finally might be out of the sediment the mayflies use to begin their lives.
He said with the time that has passed, new layers of sediment have formed on top of the older layer containing the copper. It is believed the mayflies are using the new sediment layer that doesn’t contain copper.
“It has been shown that (copper sulfate) doesn’t do anything to control (swimmers itch). It was a wasted effort, wasted money and it impacted the ecosystem,” Tonello said.
In addition to the alewives and mayflies, Tonello said Lake Mitchell and Lake Cadillac also were stocked recently with walleye. Lake Mitchell received roughly 117,000, while Lake Cadillac had 53,000 walleye fingerlings stocked.
With the no egg take in 2020 due to COVID-19 and the yield of fish low from 2021’s egg take, Tonello said in March if this year’s egg take wasn’t good there could be an impact on walleye populations in lakes where the DNR stocks them. With the recent stocking, it appears that will not be the case.
