Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties enacting weight restrictions Monday

After a brief cold spell later this week, many local road commissions will be gearing up for seasonal weight restrictions.
On Tuesday, Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties made the announcement weight restrictions are set to be in place March 2. In Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties, they will start at 7 a.m. while they start at 6 a.m. in Lake County. Once in place, the restrictions will remain until further notice.
Last year, all four counties put the restrictions on local roads on March 13. In 2018, Osceola County enacted weight restrictions on Feb. 19 while Missaukee and Wexford County did so on Feb. 22.
Wexford County Road Commission Engineer Karl Hanson said traditionally weight restrictions are put on during the first week of March or last week in February. He said in addition to Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties, Antrim, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, and Mecosta counties also will be putting weight restrictions on their roads Monday.
By law, Michigan’s state and local road agencies may enact seasonal weight restrictions whenever conditions warrant. Weight restrictions are traditionally enacted each spring to minimize road damage caused by commercial vehicles during the freeze-thaw cycle of spring.
As the ground thaws, water is forced toward the surface, exerting pressure under the pavement. This causes weak spots and makes the road surface more prone to damage. The heavier the vehicle, the greater the probability of causing harm to roads.
A federal highway formula is used to determine when the weight restrictions should be put into place. It uses high and low temperatures for the upcoming 15 days. If the trend indicates a thawing cycle, the restrictions are enacted.
During the weight-restriction period, trucks traveling on “posted/restricted‘ roads must carry lighter loads. The legal load limit is reduced by 25 to 35 percent, and trucks must travel at slower speeds.
In 2017, Lake County enacted weight restrictions first on Feb. 15, followed by Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford counties on Feb. 17. In 2016, Lake County enacted them first on Feb. 24, followed by Osceola County on Feb. 26 and both Missaukee and Wexford counties enacted them on Feb. 27. In 2015, restrictions were placed on local roads by March 11.
The County Road Association of Michigan has information on its website regarding all county seasonal weight restrictions and can be accessed at micountyroads.org/business/seasonal-weight-restrictions. The website also provides commercial truck operators all the information needed to comply with these temporary weight restrictions.
To contact local road commissions to report a pothole, call (231) 775-9731 in Wexford County; (231) 839-4361 in Missaukee County; (231) 832-5171 in Osceola County; and (231) 745-4666 in Lake County.
