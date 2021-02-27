Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties enacting weight restrictions next week

The start of the new work week also will mean the beginning of seasonal weight restrictions in the Cadillac area.
On Monday, Lake County will put the restrictions in place beginning at 6 a.m. with Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties putting weight restrictions in place on Tuesday. In Missaukee and Wexford counties, they will start at 6 a.m., while Osceola will start the restrictions at 7 a.m. Once in place, the restrictions will remain in place until further notice in all four counties.
Last year, all four counties put restrictions on local roads on March 2, while in 2019, all four counties enacted weight restrictions on March 13.
Wexford County Road Commission Engineer/Manager Karl Hanson said weight restrictions traditionally are put on during the first week of March or last week in February. He said after reviewing multiple forecasts that have continued to add higher and higher temperatures with more sun, the decision was made to enact the restrictions.
Osceola County Road Commission Manager Luke Houlton said once the restrictions in place, it varies how long they will remain. Traditionally, he said restrictions usually are in place for four to six weeks, but it depends on the temperatures moving forward.
By law, Michigan’s state and local road agencies may enact seasonal weight restrictions whenever conditions warrant. Weight restrictions are traditionally enacted each spring to minimize road damage caused by commercial vehicles during the freeze-thaw cycle of spring.
As the ground thaws, water is forced toward the surface, exerting pressure under the pavement. This causes weak spots and makes the road surface more prone to damage. The heavier the vehicle, the greater the probability of causing harm to roads.
A federal highway formula is used to determine when the weight restrictions should be put into place. It uses high and low temperatures for the upcoming 15 days. If the trend indicates a thawing cycle, the restrictions are enacted.
During the weight-restriction period, trucks traveling on “posted/restricted‘ roads must carry lighter loads. The legal load limit is reduced by 25 to 35% and trucks must travel at slower speeds.
The Michigan Department of Transportation also is enacting spring weight restrictions.
Effective 6 a.m. Monday, weight restrictions will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways from the Michigan border north to and including M-20 from the interchange with US-31 in Oceana County, then east on M-20 to US-131, then north on US-131 to M-20 in Mecosta County, then east on M-20 to US-10 in Midland County, then east on US-10 to M-25 in Bay City, including the entire Thumb region.
All state trunklines in this area will have weight restrictions imposed and enforced. State routes typically carry M, I, or US designations.
The County Road Association of Michigan has information on its website regarding all county seasonal weight restrictions and can be accessed at micountyroads.org/business/seasonal-weight-restrictions. The website also provides commercial truck operators all the information needed to comply with these temporary weight restrictions. For MDOT weight restriction information and updates, call 800-787-8960, or access this information on MDOT's website at www.Michigan.gov/Truckers, under "Restrictions."
To contact local road commissions to report a pothole, call (231) 775-9731 in Wexford County; (231) 839-4361 in Missaukee County; (231) 832-5171 in Osceola County; and (231) 745-4666 in Lake County.
