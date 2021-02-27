Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties enacting weight restrictions next week

Effective 6 a.m. Monday, March 1, weight restrictions will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways from the Michigan border north to and including M-20 from the interchange with US-31 in Oceana County, then east on M-20 to US-131, then north on US-131 to M-20 in Mecosta County, then east on M-20 to US-10 in Midland County, then east on US-10 to M-25 in Bay City, including the entire Thumb region. Local county road commissions also plan to enact weight restrictions on county roads beginning next week.