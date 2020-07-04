CADILLAC —With the holiday weekend coming to a close, Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties all saw their number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rise, according to the numbers from a local health department and the State of Michigan.
On Saturday, Wexford County saw its total number of confirmed cases jump up to eight to 35, but no new deaths were reported. On Sunday, District Health Department No. 10 reported Wexford County had two confirmed cases and four probable cases, which brought its total number of confirmed cases up to 37 at the end of the long Fourth of July weekend.
Wexford County again had no deaths related to COVID-19 and its total deaths associated with the virus remained at four.
Missaukee County saw its confirmed cases increase by one Saturday and Sunday bringing its total to 23, according to DHD No. 10. Missaukee County, however, still only has one COVID-related death.
In Lake County, confirmed cases remained at nine Saturday after it saw its number increase by one on Friday. Lake County did reach double digits for confirmed cases, 10, when it added one confirmed case on Sunday. Lake County still was reporting no deaths related to the virus.
Central Michigan District Health Department, which includes Osceola County, had not updated their numbers since Thursday, but according to the state's coronavirus website, there were two new confirmed cases reported Saturday and two confirmed cases on Sunday. Osceola County had a total of 29 confirmed cases and has not reported a death associated with COVID-19.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported two hospitalizations related to the coronavirus, which was last updated on July 2.
The state reported 398 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 343 cases on Sunday. The state also said there were three COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, but none on Sunday. With the numbers from the weekend, the total number of infected in the state went up to 65,876 and the total number of deaths went up to 5,972.
