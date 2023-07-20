LAKE CITY — For the last few years, the Lake Missaukee Improvement Board (LMIB) has been seeing more Eurasian watermilfoil growing in the main lake and surrounding lagoons.
This year, they found less watermilfoil growth in the main lake than what’s been seen in the last couple of years.
The results come from an initial survey conducted around the lake in early June. LMIB President Jim Guidarini said the surveyors create a grid of the lake and collect qualitative data on different invasive species in the lake. The surveyors also look at the lake’s surrounding lagoons.
Guidarini said the three main invasive species they look at include the watermilfoil, curly leaf pondweed and starry stonewort. They also look to see if there are new invasive species in the lake.
“You have to wait until those plants have started to pop out and then you see what you got,” he said. “Then you devise your treatment plan based on the results of that survey.”
Compared to last year, Guidarini said they saw no new growth of the starry stonewort. Starry stonewort is a bright green macroalgae that can form vast mats of vegetation on the surface of a lake.
The starry stonewort has been limited to the lake’s lagoon and Guidarini said it hasn’t made it to the main lake. However, he said starry stonewort tends to grow later in the year and will require more surveying later this summer.
Guidarini said they saw a fair amount of curly leaf pondweed in the main lake and its lagoon like last year. The weed is native to Eurasia and can also form mats that block out sunlight native plants need to survive.
While surveyors found the same amount of watermilfoil in the lagoons, Guidarini said they had considerably less in the lake itself compared to 2022. Watermilfoil is a rooted, submerged aquatic plant that can outcompete native plants.
He said the theory is the first treatment the board did in 2022 was more effective than they thought and simply took longer. There were two big treatments done on the lake last year and Guidarini said they addressed more spots in the lake than usual with those treatments.
Treatment is underway again this year. Guidarini said they concentrated on the lagoons and a couple of hot spots in the main lake.
“There’s a lot of little spots that we just couldn’t treat this first time,” he said. “We’ll see what the next follow-up survey says and determine how much money we have to spend and what we want to treat for the second time.”
One issue the board has run is the herbicides they are using aren’t as effective as they once were. Guidarini said the watermilfoil in the lake has hybridized and is different from the original species that was first found in the lake.
He said this means there are several different hybrids versions of the plant that have made some herbicides less effective.
August will paint a clearer picture of what’s next for the treatment of Lake Missaukee. Guidarini said they will conduct another survey to see how this year’s first treatment went and what’s next for the remainder of the year.
Later in August, he said a more detailed survey to map out where watermilfoil is growing in the lake and develop a baseline of what plant life is in the lake.
The results of the detailed survey will help the board determine a potential new treatment plan going into next year and beyond.
On Aug. 19, Guidarini said the improvement boards for the three lakes in Missaukee will host a public hearing. During this hearing, he said they’ll discuss alternative treatment plans to help address the hybridized watermilfoil.
One option is using a new herbicide on Lake Missaukee called fluridone that has a different chemistry to attack the plant in a different way. Guidarini said the herbicide would treat the whole lake rather than only specific spots.
If they find watermilfoil levels are down, Guidarini said they may decide to change the treatment program and use different herbicides for spot treatments. The main herbicide being used to treat the lake now is called triclopyr, but he said the watermilfoil is becoming more resistant to it.
“A lot of that will also depend on what we find when we do this very detailed survey later in the year,” he said.
Guidarini said the top concern for the remainder of 2023 is preventing these invasive species from getting out of control.
If left untreated, he said the invasive species like the watermilfoil could create a thick patch on the surface of the lake and disrupt recreational activities like swimming or fishing.
These invasive species can also crowd out and outcompete native plants, hurting the native aquatic life and changing the ecosystem in the lake.
“They’re probably not ever going to go away and there are other ones that are showing up in other lakes, so we’re trying to be ever vigilant,” he said.
There are ways you can help prevent the spread of these invasive species in Lake Missaukee and other lakes.
By law, Michigan boaters are required to clean their boats, drain any water from any live wells and bilges and dry their boats before and after going onto a body of water.
This process helps wash away any aquatic plants that might be stuck on the boat and prevent them from getting into the water. Guidarini also said boaters should avoid driving through patches of watermilfoil and other plants on the surface of the lake when possible.
He said boat propellers can cut up the plants into tiny pieces and leave a trail along the lake. These tiny plant pieces can then spread to other parts of the lake, where the plant will begin to grow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.