LAKE CITY — The Lake Missaukee Community Swim Program started over 70 years ago to provide summer swimming lessons to kids.
While the program takes place in Lake City, its impact is being felt outside of the state.
“I think (kids) can feel overly confident about water and as they develop new skills, they feel like they can do everything,” Shanna Sincell from Maryland said. “So, being in a program that challenges them, teaches them what they don’t know and reinforces the safety stuff is incredibly valuable.”
Sincell said she found out about the program after seeing it in action while visiting family last summer. She decided to enroll her 6-year-old son into the program this year and said his comfort level around water received a boost after one year.
“He’s a kid who doesn’t like water on his eyes and he’s a lot more comfortable now without goggles on, which is a big safety thing,” she said. “If you were to fall in somewhere and not have goggles, you need to not be freaking out about having water in your eyes and that’s kind of what they explained.”
The swim program is designed for kids ages 5 to 17 and broken up into two, two-week sessions in July and August. Each session has two instructors and a lifeguard.
Swim program executive director and instructor Leslie Hejnal said the kids are divided into five different levels based on their skills. First-time students are evaluated and asked a series of questions before being assigned to a level.
Hejnal said one level focuses on getting the students comfortable in the water, such as having them put their faces underwater without panicking. Level two focuses on movement, such as being able to glide through the water and float on it.
Level three is where the program starts to incorporate arms and legs. Hejnal said the students begin kicking and moving their limbs around, while also building stamina. She said students begin learning different strokes at level four like freestyle, backstroke, butterfly and breaststroke.
Level five is where the students put everything together and focus on the technique involved with those strokes. Throughout the program, Hejnal said the students are being evaluated to determine if they’re ready to move up to the next level.
“Throughout the two weeks that we have them every day, we review stuff and we do new things,” she said. “If they master the skill, I usually like to see it at least three or four times within the two-week period before I know for sure that they can consistently do it.”
After their two-week session is complete, Hejnal said some students receive a card telling them they passed and are ready for the next level. Others receive a participation card, meaning they learned a lot but still have to master certain skills.
A student’s swimming journey doesn’t have to end after they’ve completed level five. Hejnal said she starts talking to parents about having their students join the YMCA swim team if she thinks they’re strong enough swimmers.
“I try to send them that way so that they can continue learning because there are other levels,” she said. “Once they finished level five, they can go to the swim team and there’s level six. From there, they become bronze and silver.”
Hejnal’s 13-year-old son, James, currently is on the YMCA swim team after participating in the swim program for two years. James said he loves the water and enjoyed meeting new friends while learning how to swim.
“It taught me the basic strokes and how to do them and I got to see friends every day,” he said.
The program has been worth the 35-minute drive for Tustin resident Leah Pearson. Pearson has three children enrolled in the program and said many moms like herself think it’s one of the best in the area.
“We live near water and so they need to learn how to swim to survive for safety purposes,” she said. “We spend a lot of time on rivers and lakes, so I want them to be confident swimmers.”
Going into her third year with the program, Hejnal said it has been great to see younger students develop as swimmers. When they first start out, she said many are afraid of going into and under the water.
At the end of their session, she said they were able to overcome those fears and make good progress as young swimmers.
“It’s really great to see, especially the little ones who are super scared to be able to do those things,” she said. “The parents come up to me and say, ‘I didn’t think we’d ever get water in their face,’ so it’s wonderful being able to give that type of gift to these kids.”
Though the two sessions are filled, you can still help students currently enrolled. The program is looking for donations to help cover the cost to participate in the program.
Through the program’s adopt a little swimmer initiative, every $35 donated to the program helps support one swimmer.
Those interested can make checks payable to the Lake Missaukee Community Swim Program with the swim program in the memo line. Sponsors can mail or deliver their checks to Smith and Associates located at 705 Lakeshore Drive in Lake City or P.O. Box 747.
