CADILLAC — The Lake Mitchell Improvement Board meeting for April 16 was canceled, but its website was updated with new information.
The website, www.lakemitchell.org, has just been updated with new information, including the annual report of the lake’s aquatic weed program, 2022 schedule for roadside pick-up, master angler qualifications and local lakes’ 2020 award winners, lake zebra mussel information and archived information and photos.
When it comes to the roadside pick-up, the service will be done during the first and third weeks of May and continue weekly from Memorial Day through Labor Day with additional pickups the second and fourth weeks of September.
Aquatic weeds also need to be removed from the lakeshore by the property owners and put on the edge of the road. Lake Mitchell homeowners are asked to not leave sticks, brush, yard waste or sand by the roadside. Only aquatic vegetation will be picked up.
As for the canceled meeting, it will not be rescheduled and the next meeting is scheduled at 10 a.m. on June 13 at the Cherry Grove Township Hall, 4830 E. M-55.
