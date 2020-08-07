CADILLAC — The Lake Mitchell Improvement Board is still planning on meeting later this month but the venue has now changed.
Originally, the board was scheduled to meet at the Cherry Grove Township Hall on M-55, but recently announced it would be switching locations. Now the meeting is scheduled to be held at the Cherry Grove Nazarene Church, 450 S. 29 Road. The church is located on the corner of M-55 and S. 29 Rd., five miles west of M-115 and eight miles east of Caberfae Peaks.
The meeting is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 22 and will be the yearly property owners meeting. The meeting will allow for a more complete review of the present actions by the board.
For more information about the board go to www.lakemitchell.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.