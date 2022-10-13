CADILLAC — The final Lake Mitchell Improvement Board meeting of 2022 scheduled on Saturday was recently canceled.
While the board’s final meeting of 2022 was canceled the meeting schedule for 2023 also was released. The board is scheduled to meet beginning on Saturday, April 22, 2023, followed by a meeting on Monday. June 12, 2023. The next meeting is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, with the board’s final meeting scheduled on Oct. 16, 2023.
All meetings are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Cherry Grove Township Hall, 4830 E. M-55.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.